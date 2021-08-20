That's a wrap on Dungeons & Dragons. Set for a theatrical release in 2023 by Paramount Pictures, the upcoming reboot is a new live-action take on the iconic fantasy adventure franchise. Michael Gillo crafted the story and co-directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley penned the screenplay. Stephen Davis, Brian Goldner, and Jeremy Latcham are producing.

Taking to Twitter, Daley announced on Friday that the anticipated project has finally wrapped filming by writing, "Wrapped D&D today! Still alive!" This is significant as there have been many false starts over the past two decades to launch another Dungeons & Dragons movie, but for whatever reason, it was never able to get off the ground. Nothing shows that a project has finally gotten out of development hell like the announcement that filming is complete.

Wrapped D&D today! Still alive! — John Francis Daley (@JohnFDaley) August 19, 2021

Dungeons & Dragons stars an ensemble cast that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Jason Wong, and Daisy Head. There is not much that's known about the plot at this time, but one thing that's been revealed is that Page plays a Paladin in the movie. The Bridgerton star said as much in a June interview with Variety.

"I've listened to a couple of Dungeons & Dragons podcasts in my time," Page said. "I played a ton of JRPGs [Japanese role-playing games] and basically everything that's come out of it. I played a ton of Diablo as a teenager, so I'm used to the fact that I play a Paladin - that's just what I do, and I know what that means, to a degree. I watched my friends play Baldur's Gate, so I'm like a second-generation Dungeons and Dragoner. There is nowhere better or bigger to learn new worlds from than D&D."

In a separate interview with THR, co-director Jonathan Goldstein noted that the plan was for the movie to be fun. He said of the tone of the reboot, "It's not an out and out comedy, but it is an action-fantasy movie with a lot of comedic elements and characters we hope people will really get into and enjoy watching their adventures."

"D&D is such a unique look at the fantasy genre where it is contemporary in terms of the people playing it and the way they speak to each other," co-director John Francis Daley added. "So we never wanted to spoof the genre of fantasy or take the piss out of it. But we did want to find another way into it that we hadn't necessarily seen before. Just the format of Dungeons & Dragons is so interesting and fun and all about critical thinking and thinking on your feet and figuring out ways to make things work after they fall flat. There's a lot of the spirit of that that we're trying to inject into the movie itself."

Dungeons & Dragons is based on the popular fantasy role-playing game designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson. The franchise has since evolved into many different mediums, which has previously included a theatrical live-action movie and a popular cartoon series. For decades, the D&D name has firmly been a fixture in pop culture.

There's still a lot that is yet to be revealed about the Dungeons & Dragons movie, but it's good to know that the project is now in the can. The bad news is that it will still be a bit of a wait for fans to see the final cut, as the movie is set to be released on March 3, 2023. This news comes to us from John Francis Daley.