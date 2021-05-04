At long last, the Dungeons & Dragons movie reboot has begun filming. This project has been in the works for a very long time and looks to atone for the sins of the previous attempt to bring the beloved game to live-action. In this case, Paramount and eOne have lined up an all-star cast, led by Chris Pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman 1984) to presumably turn this into a big-budget franchise that will be more than a forgettable one-off.

The news that production is now underway was revealed by director Jonathan Goldstein on Twitter. He is directing the new Dungeons & Dragons with his filmmaking partner and frequent collaborator John Francis Daley. The two had been set to helm Warner Bros.' long-gestating The Flash movie. But once they departed that project, they quickly moved on to this adaptation. And they managed to crack the code and get the train moving down the tracks in the right direction. Goldstein shared an image of the clapboard along with the following caption in his tweet.

"The campaign begins. #DnD"

Plot details for the adaptation of the popular role-playing game currently remain under wraps. Aside from Chris Pine, the cast also includes Bridgerton breakout Rege-Jean Page, who is looking to get a movie career going as he's not going to be returning for the show's second season on Netflix. Michelle Rodriguez (The Fast and the Furious), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant round out the cast. It is said that Grant will be playing the movie's villain. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, whose previous credits include Game Night and Spider-Man: Homecoming, also penned the screenplay.

Dungeons & Dragons, as a game, has been around since 1974. But it has been published by Wizards of the Coast, which is owned by Hasbro, since 1997. As of late, Hasbro has been diving into its library of toys and games in an attempt to break further into Hollywood. The company has been taking a more active role in adapting its properties for both the big and small screen, with several major projects in development currently. The Transformers franchise has been tremendously successful and the hope is that they can build on that same success with other IP. M.A.S.K. Power Rangers,Barbie and Monopoly are some of the other brands that Hasbro and eOne are currently working on turning into movies.

A previous DnD movie was released in 2000, led by Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons. It failed to make much of an impact and was widely panned by critics. A reboot has been in the works, taking on various forms, for years now. It just took quite a long time for the right combination of factors to line up for it to finally get made. Dungeons & Dragons does not currently have a release date set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. You can check out the first set photo for yourself from Jonathan Goldstein's Twitter account.