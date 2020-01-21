Richard Stanley (Hardware) hasn't made a movie in two decades, but he's finally returning with Color Out of Space. The movie, starring Nicolas Cage, serves as an adaptation of the beloved H.P. Lovecraft tale. Stanley doesn't intend to take another 20-year break from behind the camera though, as the filmmaker has revealed he's planning two more Lovecraft adaptations, including The Dunwich Horror. What's more, these movies will all be connected, essentially creating a Lovecraft cinematic universe.

Color Out of Space is finally set to hit theaters this weekend after making the festival rounds last year. During a recent interview, Richard Stanley was asked about his future plans and, as it turns out, SpectreVision, the company he teamed with for his latest movie, has given him the go-ahead for two more Lovecraft adaptations. Here's what Richard Stanley had to say about it.

"I'm pleased to say that SpectreVision has basically greenlit two more Lovecraft adaptations, and I'm currently prepping my new adaptation of 'The Dunwich Horror. It will be set in the same milieu as Color Out of Space, in a near-future, disaster-struck Arkham County. Hopefully, we'll be able to get that before the cameras this winter."

Without giving away any spoilers, a character who appears in Color Out of Space will also appear in The Dunwich Horror to provide some connective tissue. One of the key's here is that Lovecraft's work is in the public domain, so there is no real issue or additional expense associated with doing an adaptation of his work. Speaking further, Richard Stanley elaborated a bit on his plans for his next project.

"The brief is the same: to try to do the original story justice, and at the same time continue to open up the universe. With Dunwich Horror, we'll go on campus and get back to Miskatonic University for the first time since Re-Animator. We'll also get to deal with the Necronomicon, the black book at the core of the mythos. So I'm very much looking forward to getting my hands on this."

The Dunwich Horror was originally published in 1929 and centers on a boy who had an unstable mother and whose father remains a mystery. He ages quickly, reaching adulthood within a decade. Along with his grandfather, this boy contains a strange beast in their farmhouse which eventually grows too large and breaks free. Chaos ensues. The story is considered a core tale within the larger Cthulhu Mythos.

The story has been adapted a couple of times in the past. A movie directed by Daniel Haller was released in 1970, while a made-for-TV movie arrived in 2009. Both adaptations took liberties with the source material. There is no word on who may star in Richard Stanley's version, but the hope is for them to begin filming later this year. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us vis Rue Morgue.