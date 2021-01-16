Dustin Diamond will be featured on a NASCAR vehicle as a way of showing support for the Saved by the Bell star following his recent cancer diagnosis. This week, Dustin Diamond was hospitalized with cancer concerns after he found a lump in his throat and had been experiencing pain throughout his entire body. Unfortunately, doctors confirmed that Diamond indeed has stage 4 cancer, and chemotherapy treatments have already begun.

In addition to his role as Screech Powers on Saved by the Bell, Diamond is also known for appearing in Insurance King commercials. Behind the scenes, he's good friends with Insurance King president Dan Block, and Block wanted to support Diamond in a big way after hearing the news. With the company sponsoring NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki, there are now plans to place a new Saved by the Bell-style wrap on the car. The car hasn't yet been wrapped, but photos of the rendering have been posted online.

Insurance King has worked with Dustin Diamond numerous times over the years on several marketing projects. We are working on a get well Dustin NASCAR cup series paint scheme with @joshbilicki for a 2021 race. pic.twitter.com/rNmBCpCTig — insurance king corp (@insuranceking_) January 16, 2021

On the side of the vehicle, a picture of Dustin Diamond can also be seen along with the message, "Get well soon, Dustin!" The wrap also includes the Saved by the Bell logo on the hood, though this version reads, "Saved by the King." This is a reference to one of the Insurance King commercials that featured a speeding Diamond getting pulled over by a cop who asks him how he can afford so many speeding tickets. "C'mon, I'm saved by the King," the Saved by the Bell star quips.

Mario Lopez, who co-starred with Diamond on Saved by the Bell, also reached out to Diamond to offer some support when he learned about the diagnosis. Including a photo of the two on the show alongside a more recent picture together, Lopez writes, "I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he'll overcome this. Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless."

Along with Diamond and Lopez, Saved by the Bell also starred Tiffani Thiessen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley, and Lark Voorhies. Diamond would also return as Screech in every episode of both spinoff shows, The New Class and The College Years. He was the only original cast member of this group not to return in Peacock's Saved by the Bell reboot series. In an interview with TMZ last year, he expressed his desire to bring back Screech one more time for the new show.

"How can you have Saved by the Bell without Screech?" Diamond said. "It seems like there's a missed opportunity there."

Shortly before the premiere of the reboot, showrunner Tracey Wigfield teased that bringing back Screech in a future season was still a possibility. She said that although the character wasn't physically in the first season, that's "not to say it's not open for the future, not knowing what stories will be or anything for a cameo."

Diamond will have a very difficult battle ahead of him, and every ounce of support certainly helps. Seeing his face on the NASCAR track should hopefully help lift his spirits. Get well soon, Dustin! This news comes to us from TMZ.