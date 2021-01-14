After he was admitted to the hospital this week with a mystery illness, Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Recently, it was reported that Diamond sought medical treatment after feeling immense pain all over his body. Because his mother died of breast cancer, there were concerns that Dustin may also be battling cancer, and doctors have unfortunately determined these fears to be true.

Per TMZ, Dustin Diamond reportedly has cancer throughout his body and has already begun his first round of chemotherapy treatments. It was also reported that Diamond felt a lump in his throat that led to his diagnosis. The actor's rep noted Dustin is also feeling pain from having shingles. Clearly, the prognosis is very grim, and the television star could use all of the prayers a nd well wishes he can get right now.

"At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer," reads a statement posted to Diamond's Facebook page. "Dustin Will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made... We ask everyone to respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated."

Diamond famously played Samuel "Screech" Powers in every episode of Saved by the Bell as well as both of its original spinoff shows, The New Class and The College Years. He has not appeared at any of the cast reunions since the series ended and wasn't asked to reprise the role in Peacock's new Saved by the Bell reboot series, although most of the other original characters have returned. Last year, Diamond spoke about his disappointment that he wasn't invited to be a part of the new show.

"It's something we put so much time and effort into," Diamond explained. "How do you have Saved by the Bell without Screech? Right? I mean, it seems like there's a missed opportunity there."

While Screech was nowhere to be seen in the first season of the reboot, bringing the character back in a potential second season was still a possibility. Addressing the situation on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in November, Diamond's former co-star Elizabeth Berkley teased that a Screech return was possible, though she hadn't spoken to Dustin in a while.

"So, I don't know if he will make an appearance. We'll see if there's another season. Maybe it's something to explore, and I haven't talked to him in a long time," Berkeley said at the time. "Honestly, since I think we finished the show is the last time I actually spoke to him, but not because of anything bad. I mean, he was always nice to me and he's had his journey, but really I've kept more in touch with Mark-Paul, Tiffany, Mario, and then, from time to time, Lark."

Hopefully, Dustin can one day return to the Saved by the Bell franchise, but the focus right now is on Dustin getting better. As Diamond can use a lot of support right now, fans are encouraged to send along their well wishes in letters or cards. Emails can also be sent as well, as they'll be printed off and sent to Diamond. At this time, Dustin's team is asking that these addresses not be used for autograph requests, as that isn't what this is for. Emails wishing Dustin well can be sent to [email protected], and physical cards and letters can be mailed to Insurance King, ℅ Dustin Diamond, 127 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford, IL 61107.

