Very sad news to report, as Dustin Diamond died on Monday just three weeks after he was diagnosed with lung cancer, and former Saved by the Bell co-stars are paying tribute along with some of Dustin's other colleagues from show business. Though the prognosis was grim, Diamond's death still came as a big shock given his young age and just how quickly the whole ordeal unfolded. The news has left Saved by the Bell fans everywhere in mourning, and it's especially painful for those who knew Dustin best.

Mario Lopez, who co-starred with Dustin Diamond on Saved by the Bell, previously tweeted a positive message of support for Dustin last month after first learning about the cancer diagnosis. In the wake of Diamond's death, Lopez posted a new message addressing the sad news.

"Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on," Lopez tweeted.

Tiffany Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski with Dustin on Saved by the Bell, honored her late co-star with a tribute post on Instagram. Also posting several photos of Diamond in her Instagram stories, Thiessen writes, "I am deeply saddened by I the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing. Life is extremely fragile and it's something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin."

Zack Morris actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar also honored the late Screech actor by posting, "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade."

After Saved by the Bell, Diamond had often appeared as himself on reality television shows. This includes a stint competing as a professional wrestler for Hulk Hogan's CMT series Celebrity Championship Wrestling. Danny Bonaduce of The Partridge Family had wrestled alongside Dustin for CCW, and along with a cast photo, he posted a tribute message on Twitter.

"Dustin Diamond I and crossed paths many times. The last time I worked with him was on Hulk Hogan's Celebrity Wrestling. He gave it his all and knew more about wrestling than any of us. 44 is far too young," Bonaduce says.

Fellow former child star and Bewitched actress Erin Murphy, who also wrestled on Celebrity Championship Wrestling, posted a photo of herself with Dustin and wrote, "Rest In Peace, my friend."

Courtney Stodden, who knew Dustin from when they both appeared together on Celebrity Big Brother, also posted about his death by tweeting, "Oh lord. #rip Dustin. I'm shocked. I remember all of the times we were there for each other on set of #cbb like captured in this photo. You were talking me out of feeling sorry for myself. You were a sensitive yet strong soul. I'm so sorry."

Also on social media, countless fans are thanking Diamond for the years of laughter that he helped to provide. For '90s kids in particular, Screech was such a big part of their childhood, and it's painful to see such an entertaining actor leaving us at such a young age. He will be forever missed. Rest in peace, Dustin Diamond.

