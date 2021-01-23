Dustin Diamond is unsure of how he received stage 4 small cell carcinoma diagnosis since he doesn't smoke. As for the cause of his cancer, the actor apparently believes moldy hotel rooms may be to blame. It was just announced that Diamond successfully completed his first round of chemotherapy and has his next round scheduled. The former Saved by the Bell actor's representative, Roger Paul, says, "Dustin is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar/video games, as well as making videos for his fans on social media."

After revealing the stage 4 small cell carcinoma diagnosis and receiving chemotherapy, Dustin Diamond's representative says the actor is struggling to come to grips with his current situation. The type of lung cancer that he has is normally caused by smoking, but he claims he never smoked. Since the start of Diamond's career, he has done a ton of traveling, which sometimes put him in questionable hotels for the night. According to Roger Paul, "Dustin believes some of these spots might have had mold or asbestos ... which he could have breathed in, causing his cancer."

Dustin Diamond's doctors have not determined what caused his cancer, though there is a family history. Diamond's mother passed away from breast cancer. The actor/comedian went to the hospital after feeling pain all over his body after finding a lump in his throat. Diamond reportedly found the lump in October, but was hesitant to visit a doctor due to the public health crisis.

While Dustin Diamond had a falling out with his Saved by the Bell castmates, Mario Lopez has been in contact with him recently. "I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he'll overcome this," Lopez wrote. "Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless." Tiffani Thiessen posted an Instagram story that said, "thinking of you, Dustin," while Elizabeth Berkley said, "Sending all healing to Dustin Diamond," on her Instagram stories. "I'd like to take the time to send special love and special best wishes to Dustin Diamond, who is one of my dearest friends," said Lark Voorhies.

When looking at survival rates of stage 4 small cell carcinoma, the facts are pretty bleak. Once a stage 4 diagnosis is determined, it usually means that the cancer has spread to other parts of the body. However, Dustin Diamond is fighting, and reportedly loves hearing from his fans, who have been flooding him with well wishes over the last few weeks. Roger Paul says, "We are asking for prayers and positive thoughts. [As] with any kind of cancer, we are praying for a miracle and appreciate all the fans." TMZ was the first to report on dirty hotels possibly causing Dustin Diamond's stage 4 small cell carcinoma.