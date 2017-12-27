Several of the women who have accused Dustin Hoffman of sexual harassment have thanked John Oliver for confronting the actor recently. During an anniversary screening of Wag the Dog, which included a Q&A that Oliver moderated, the host of HBO's Last Week Tonight questioned Hoffman about his alleged sexual misconduct. The confrontation was documented by those who were at the screening and a video even made its way online. Now, Hoffman's accusers have penned a thank you to Oliver for his actions.

Anna Graham Hunter, Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, Kathryn Rossetter, Melissa Kester, Cori Thomas, and two anonymous women who have accused Dustin Hoffman of sexual harassment signed the statement, which was released by Hunter on Twitter. Hunter was the first to publicly accuse Dustin Hoffman of sexual harassment, which she says took place during the filming of the Death of a Salesman TV movie in 1985 when she was just 17-years-old. Here's the thank you letter that was released by the group.

"We want to thank you for confronting Dustin Hoffman. While the questions you asked may not have led to the constructive conversation you hoped for, the fact that you asked them all is what matters most. Many men listen to and believe women when we recount our experiences of sexual harassment and assault. But few men put themselves at risk, socially or professionally, to have uncomfortable conversations with other men. Women can continue to tell our stories, but ultimately, change will depend on men reflecting on their own behavior and challenging other men to do the same."

These accusations have all come in the wake of the massive Harvey Weinstein scandal that has rocked Hollywood. In addition to Dustin Hoffman, other big names in Hollywood such as Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Brett Ratner and recently, screenwriter Max Landis have all faced sexual harassment allegations as a result of the Weinstein scandal. However, not many figures have done what John Oliver did earlier this month when he confronted Hoffman. During a recent interview on The Russell Howard Hour in the U.K., Oliver expressed his sorrow over the fact that the story became about his questions, as opposed to the larger conversation at hand.

"It wasn't ideal that it became such a big story because then it became about my questions rather than his answers. The questions weren't particularly remarkable, but his answers were kind of not great."

Dustin Hoffman, for his part, has denied the allegations and apologized for any alleged misconduct. "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am," the Oscar-winner said in a statement. You can check out the full statement from Anna Graham Hunter and several of Hoffman's other accusers for yourself below.