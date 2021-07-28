It's a sad day in the music world as ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has passed away. Hill, ,who played with the legendary blues-rock trio for more than five decades, reportedly died on Tuesday du eot unknown causes. His passing was confirmed by his rep, who said Hill died at the age of 72.

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas," Hill's fellow ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said in a statement. "We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the 'Top'. We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C.' You will be missed greatly, amigo."

Hill was not a founding member of the group, but joined ZZ Top very early on as they prepared to release their debut LP, ZZ Top's First Album, in 1971. He had previously played local Dallas-based rock bands like the Warlocks, the Cellar Dwellers, and American Blues. Finding his calling with ZZ Top, he would remain with the group for ultimately the rest of his life. In 2004, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of ZZ Top.

Hill had made many television appearances over the years, often playing himself alongside his fellow ZZ Top members. This includes a memorable stint on King of the Hill in the season 11 episode "Hank Gets Dusted," which introduces Dusty as Hank Hill's cousin. He also showed up as himself to audition for Drew Carey's band on The Drew Carey Show, though he gets turned down because of his attachment to his long beard.

Meanwhile, Hill also appeared as a band member in Back to the Future Part III and had a cameo as a townsman in HBO's Western series Deadwood. He also had a role in the TV movie Mother Goose Rock 'n' Rhyme and guest starred on Two and a Half Men. ZZ Top also served as guest hosts for an episode of the wrestling program WWE Raw in 2009 and appeared in various segments throughout the show.

In recent years, Hill has undergone hip replacement surgery and a shoulder injury. Earlier this month, ZZ Top had to play with a substitute for Hill when the bassist had to head home to Texas for hip issues. Although his cause of death is still unknown, Hill did once say in 2010 what he'd like to say on his tombstone.

"It may sound morose, but you never get younger," Hill said, via Rolling Stone. "I've come up with some ideas, and then rejected them all. There's an inscription on a wooden marker over a grave in Boot Hill that says: 'Here lies Lester Moore. Four slugs from a .44. No Les. No more.' I like the humor in that."

There's no doubt that Hill will be very missed by fans across the world. At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of Dusty Hill. May he TAHs8jK4XQ9tKP|rest in peace. This news comes to us from Rolling Stone.