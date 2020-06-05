Dwayne Johnson as President of the United States? According to U.K. bookmakers, the action star is third behind Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Obviously, Johnson is not running in the 2020 election, but if he were, he would have a shot at winning due to his massive audience and influence. As of this writing, Johnson has over 185 million followers on Instagram alone, so when he says something, people hear it.

Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson posted a passionate plea to the White House and Trump administration. The United States is in a very tense moment after the murder of George Floyd at the hand of Minneapolis police. Riots and looting have given way to peaceful protests, though many are concerned that President Donald Trump has not given them the reassurance that things will be okay or that things are changing for the better. Johnson had this to say.

"Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change. Where is our compassionate leader? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most. The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it. The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word - we got this - and together, change will happen. Where are you? Because we're all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun."

Dwayne Johnson's words were deemed presidential a number of times on social media after he posted them. The actor has talked about running for president before, though he has never confirmed that it will be a reality. However, that could change now with statistics from U.K. bookmakers who say he is in third, behind Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Apparently, Johnson is "priced at +40000, which suggests there's only a 0.2 percent chance the WWE star will win the 2020 Election."

Yes, 0.2 percent isn't a whole lot, but it's quite a bit for a man who is not in the running for president in 2020. Dwayne Johnson is even beating out Bernie Sanders who was at one time an official candidate. All of these increased numbers are due to Johnson's impassioned words to our government. Will things be changing in the years to come? "According to odds aggregator site OddsChecker, Johnson has been the third most backed candidate in the market, accounting for 3.34 percent of all bets."

Things have been changing a lot over the last two weeks in terms of the 2020 election. While Donald Trump was the frontrunner for a time, it appears that Joe Biden has edged him out currently. A lot can, and will, change in the next several months, but it is campaigning time, even in these turbulent times. Newsweek was the first to report on the bookmakers placing Dwayne Johnson in third place. You can check out Johnson's speech below.