Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is 49 years old, and fans worldwide are celebrating the Great One's big day. After dominating the world of professional wrestling as one of WWE's biggest stars of all time, Dwayne Johnson found even greater success in Hollywood when he made the switch to starring in blockbuster movies. The popular celebrity dubbed as the "Most Likeable Person in the World" this year is universally beloved, as seen by the flurry of tribute posts online.

"Happy Birthday my dear idol, you are amazing and I hope you enjoy each moment of the day," says one fan on Twitter. "Have fun and live on. I admire you for your never ending wisdom, you good heart and grace, have a hearty birthday. May I always have you forever."

Happy Birthday my dear idol, you are amazing and I hope you enjoy each moment of the day. Have fun and live on. I admire you for your never ending wisdom, you good heart and grace, have a hearty birthday. May I always have you forever ❤🔥❤ #HappyBirthdayDwayneJohnson@TheRockpic.twitter.com/9MzWBBmWYZ — Jay Shah (@9100Jay) May 2, 2021

Another post reads: "Happy Birthday to the most ELECTRIFYING man in sports entertainment today! One of the greatest human beings ever on planet earth, @TheRock ! Dwayne, I hope you have a fantastic birthday today and much love to you! God bless!"

Happy Birthday to the most ELECTRIFYING man in sports entertainment today! One of the greatest human beings ever on planet earth, @TheRock! Dwayne, I hope you have a fantastic birthday today and much love to you! God bless! 🎂😊🎊🤟🏽🙏🏽❤️🎉#HappyBirthdayDwayneJohnson#DwayneJohnsonpic.twitter.com/nN7L9Brb0j — Brandon Peter (@BraveBrandon12) May 2, 2021

"Happy birthday to the legend that is @TheRock," tweets another fan. "To the guy who got me interested in wrestling back in the 90s, to giving me this perfect gif for my adult life working with students. You're a legend through and through."

Happy birthday to the legend that is @TheRock. To the guy who got me interested in wrestling back in the 90s, to giving me this perfect gif for my adult life working with students. You're a legend through and through #HappyBirthdayDwayneJohnson#TheRockpic.twitter.com/64VsCmJa4Q — Amy-Lou (@87LoubieLou) May 2, 2021

"Happy Birthday to the one & only @TheRock," says someone else. "A true God among men, who improves the world every day. Keep doing what you are doing sir, on & off the screen. You may never read this but sending so many positive vibes to a man who greatly inspires me."

Happy Birthday to the one & only @TheRock

A true God among men, who improves the world every day.

Keep doing what you are doing sir, on & off the screen.

You may never read this but sending so many positive vibes to a man who greatly inspires me#HappyBirthdayDwayneJohnsonpic.twitter.com/VWGfbIaOle — Anthony Shannon (@AnthonyShannon2) May 2, 2021

One tweet reads: "To all his millions of fans worldwide.. do see this.. and you will love The Rock a bit more than you already do!! @TheRock A very happy birthday to you sir! Love all the way from India.

#HappyBirthdayDwayneJohnson

To all his millions of fans worldwide.. do see this.. and you will love The Rock a bit more than you already do!! 💞@TheRock A very happy birthday to you sir!🥳

Love❤️ all the way from India🤗 https://t.co/5DCGOHde70 — Nidhi Naik (@NidhiNike) May 2, 2021

Using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayDwayneJohnson, another fan adds: "Happy birthday to the jabroni beating, pie eating, trail-blazin', eyebrow raisin', all around, smack it down People's champ & the most electrifying superstarrrr...THE ROCK!"

"I believe today is @TheRock 's birthday," one big fan posted. "He is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, and one of the greatest actors in Hollywood. We also know him as 'The People's Champion', 'The Great One' and 'The Brahma Bull.'"

I believe today is @TheRock’s birthday. He is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, and one of the greatest actors in Hollywood. We also know him as “The People’s Champion”, “The Great One” and “The Brahma Bull”. #HappyBirthdayDwayneJohnson 🎂🎈🎉🎊🎁 pic.twitter.com/D8brhpCLPr — Amit Divecha (@AmitDivecha1) May 2, 2021

And WWE Hall of Famer Iron Sheik posted: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY INTELLIGENT BROTHER @THEROCK TOGETHER WE SUPLEX THE EARTH'S JABRONIS AND MAKE THE PEOPLE HAPPY BUBBA."

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY INTELLIGENT BROTHER @THEROCK TOGETHER WE SUPLEX THE EARTH’S JABRONIS AND MAKE THE PEOPLE HAPPY BUBBA pic.twitter.com/iBYGKIRmK4 — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 2, 2021

It's been a good birthday weekend for The Rock. On Friday, it was reported that his NBC semi-autobiographical comedy series Young Rock was renewed for a second season. That series tells the story of Johnson's childhood through his young adult life in the years before he joined WWE. The Rock is also featured as himself in the future in an alternate timeline revealing that he's become president of the United States. Currently, the actor is also working on the upcoming superhero movie Black Adam.

However Johnson is celebrating his birthday today, let's hope it's a very good one for The Rock. Have a happy birthday, Dwayne Johnson! You can check out more of the many birthday tribute posts on Twitter under the hashtag #HappyBirthdayDwayneJohnson.

Happy Birthday to Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock aka Black Adam! #HappyBirthdayDwayneJohnsonpic.twitter.com/RZHiLG5O6i — 💞🕊Heyoka 🕊💞 (@HeyokaEmpath01) May 2, 2021

Many many happy returns of the day dear Sir

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock #HappyBirthdayDwayneJohnsonpic.twitter.com/11yKzuTS85 — Ram (@Ram77220) May 2, 2021