Dwayne Johnson may not have been a professional football player like he had originally dreamed but his college career has become the subject of great interest. Case in point, a rookie card from his days at the University of Miami recently sold for more than $45,000 in an online auction. The price of the Dwayne Johnson card has been skyrocketing in recent years, following the same trajectory as The Rock's career as an actor.

The Rock took to Instagram on Super Bowl Sunday to reveal that one of his rare rookie cards recently sold for $45,100, plus $80 for shipping. Considering that one of these cards also sold in December for $14,000, it seems their value is only going to grow. Johnson, in his caption, seemed humbled. Here's what he had to say about it.

"This story of how my UNIV of Miami football card's value continues to rise has become so surreal to me. Playing in the NFL was my dream and playing in the Super Bowl was my even bigger dream. Of course, neither dream came true for me but years later... On Super Bowl Sunday my rookie card gets sold for 45K!! Congrats to the winning bidder!! I never made it as a player to the big dance, so this humbling irony is not lost on me one bit."

Long before his career as a professional wrestler named The Rock, Dwayne Johnson played defensive tackle at the University of Miami. He would later go on to the Canadian Football League for a short while before being cut. In the end, things worked out for Johson, as he not only became one of the biggest names in wrestling, but he parlayed that into a massive Hollywood career. Between the Fast & Furious franchise, Jumanji and everything else, his movies have generated billions at the box office. He also starred in HBO's Ballers, in which, he played a sports agent who is adjusting to post-football life.

This card represents a relic of the past for one of the most famous people alive. Not only that, it is believed very few of these cards survived as they were originally given out at a game. At the time, nobody had any reason to think keeping one and preserving it for years would pay dividends in the future. Though the relative few in the world who are hanging on to one of these rare cards may have the chance to cash in, based on this most recent auction.

Dwayne Johnson remains incredibly busy with a full slate of projects on the way. His new NBC series, Young Rock, is set to premiere soon. He is also gearing up to star in DC's Black Adam as the lead character. Additionally, Disney's Jungle Cruise, as well as the big Netflix thriller Red Notice, are in the can and are both due to arrive later this year. Plus, a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw is in the works, and Jumanji 4 is in development. Be sure to check out the post for yourself from Dwayne Johnson's Instagram.