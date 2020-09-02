Dwayne Johnson has revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife, Lauren, and their two daughters. The Hollywood superstar confirmed his diagnosis with a video posted to Instagram, opening the video by stating that the illness has been very difficult for the Johnson family. Fortunately, the Johnsons appear to be heading towards a full recovery, though the WWE legend sympathizes with others who've been diagnosed, as so many haven't been so lucky with their own medical battles.

"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure has a family, and for me personally as well," Johnson says in the Instagram video. "My No. 1 priority is to always protect my family and my loved ones ... And I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't. It was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But, I am happy to tell you guys that we, as a family, are good. We are on the other end of it. We are on the other side. We are no longer contagious."

The Hobbs and Shaw star goes on to add, "We are counting our blessings right now because we are well aware that it isn't always the case that we get on the other end stronger and healthier. I have had some of my best friends lose their parents, their loved ones, to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving."

It's been a pretty crazy week for The Rock. Johnson is revealing his diagnosis just one day after he was recognized by Dictionary.com for his role in finally bringing the word "jabroni" into the dictionary. During his days competing as a pro wrestler for WWE, Johnson would frequently refer to others using the term, bringing the word out of the wrestling locker room and into pop culture. Though Johnson popularized the term as The Rock, the wrestling superstar still credits WWE Hall of Famer Iron Sheik for being the one to first bring the word to his attention in the wrestling business.

Though he still makes sporadic appearances in WWE, Johnson has found even greater success since moving into his career as a Hollywood actor. With consistent appearances in big budget movies, Johnson was named by Forbes as Hollywood's highest-paid working actor this year. There's been no signs of him slowing down his movie roles anytime soon, as he is set to appear in the upcoming movies Black Adam and Jungle Cruise. Next, the wrestler-turned-actor also set to take on professional football after recently acquiring the fledgling XFL along with his partners earlier this year.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Johnson also encourages his followers to stay safe by taking the recommended precautions. This includes staying positive, protecting your family, and being strict about having people over to your house or large gatherings. "Stay healthy, my friends," the actor concludes. This news comes to us from Dwayne Johnson on Instagram.