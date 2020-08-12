While the entertainment industry is facing a crisis unlike any other in history brought about by the global lockdown, Hollywood actors continue to make bank based on past successes and the promise of future projects. Forbes has released a list of 2020's highest-paid actors in the world, with some expected entries and a couple of surprises, including stars from Broadway, Bollywood, and the Chinese film industry.

Topping the list once again is Dwayne Johnson, whose affable onscreen charisma continues to hold him in good stead with audiences. The actor and producer made an estimated $87.5 million in 2020 thanks to his deal with Netflix to star in Red Notice for $23.5 million, as well as his side gig selling his Under Armour line, Project Rock.

Coming in right under Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds slides into number two position, thanks once again to Netflix, which forked over $20 million a piece for the actor to star in Six Underground and Red Notice. Reynolds made bank to the estimated tune of $71.5 Million in 2020.

Mark Wahlberg with $58 million and Ben Affleck with $55 million make up positions three and four on the list. Once again, Netflix has a hand in each actor's success, with Spenser Confidential starring Wahlberg becoming one of the platform's most-watched films, while Affleck starred in Netflix's The Last Thing He Wanted.

Vin Diesel's last theatrical outing Bloodshot might not have set the box office on fire, but the actor is doing just fine with an estimated $54 million gross for the year. Currently at number five, expect Diesel to appear even higher on next year's list of highest-paid actors after F9 releases in theaters.

At number six we have Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, the only Indian actor on the list, and one of only two Asian actors to make the top ten cut. Kumar is known for being one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, and his $48.5 million estimated earnings for 2020 are further supplemented by a wide range of brand endorsements.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator, and star of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, finds himself at the number seven position with a $45.5 million payday, thanks mostly to the official recording of Hamilton being bought by Disney+ for $75 million earlier this year.

Will Smith has embraced the internet age with a Snapchat series and his very popular Instagram account, both of which endeavors supplement his income alongside the millions Smith makes as a Hollywood actor. Adam Sandler also has the internet to thank for much of his earnings in 2020, due to a lucrative multi-movie deal with Netflix. Smith with $44.5 million and Sandler with $41 million have landed themselves at numbers eight and nine respectively on the list.

Rounding out the roster is action movie legend Jackie Chan at the number ten position. Although not very active Stateside in the past few years, Chan has made five movies in the past year, and also has a number of lucrative endorsements and licensing deals to fall back on. This news comes from Forbes.