Never underestimate The Rock. Case in point, the wrestler-turned-actor has been named the world's highest-paid actor for the second year in a row. Dwayne Johnson managed to beat out several Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes, such as Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) for the honor. Johnson has proved once again that his brand, outside of his on-screen presence, is very strong.

Dwayne Johnson took home an estimated $89.4 million for the year. Johnson is one of the few stars who can still command a massive, up-front salary. Case in point, he is said to have earned a staggering $23.5 million, to start, for Jumani: The Next Level, which comes out in December. He also gets a sizable percentage of backend profits, which contributed to his earnings. The Hobbs & Shaw star also has lucrative deals with companies like Under Armour, not to mention the reportedly huge fees he's paid by studios to promote his projects on social media. Plus, he stars on HBO's ballers and earns a reported $700,000 per episode.

Chris Hemsworth came in second with an estimated $76.4 million, beating out his Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-star Robert Downey Jr., who took in $66 million. Both stars are collecting huge sums of money for their work in the MCU, and both actors get large chunks up-front as well as backend profits. Hemsworth had the added benefit of also starring in Men In Black: International. Even though it bombed, he surely earned a healthy fee for his services.

Other names on the list include Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who took in a truly amazing $65 million for the year. He came in above Jackie Chan ($58 million) and Bradley Cooper ($57 million). It's worth noting that Bradley Cooper also voices Rocket in the MCU. However, the report states he made the bulk of his cash during the last year from A Star Is Born, which he starred in and directed. Adam Sandler ($57 million) came in a tie with Cooper, largely thanks to his lucrative deal with Netflix.

Rounding out the list are Chris Evans ($43.5 million) and Will Smith ($35 million). For Evans, he's also benefiting greatly from his role as Captain American, considering how well both Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have done. Smith, meanwhile, is continuing to find ways to stay on Hollywood's A-list. This year, he starred in Aladdin as Genie, which turned out to be a surprise hit, grossing more than $1 billion at the box office.

The list was compiled using calculated earnings from June 2018 to June 2019. The estimates for earnings said to be based on information from resources such as Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB. Industry insiders were also interviewed and all of the figures used in the list doesn't include taxes, or fees to agents and lawyers, or other expenses that come off the top before these stars get to put the cash in the bank. Be sure to check out the full top ten list below. This news comes to us via Forbes

Highest Paid Actors 2019

1. Dwayne Johnson - $89.4 million

2. Chris Hemsworth - $76.4 million

3. Robert Downey Jr. - $66 million

4. Akshay Kumar - $65 million

5. Jackie Chan - $58 million

6. Bradley Cooper - $57 million

7. Adam Sandler - $57 million

8. Chris Evans - $43.5 million

9. Will Smith - $35 million