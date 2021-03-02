Few actors have had as physically arduous a path to success as Dwayne Johnson. Starting out on the indie wrestling circuit, Johnson was the WWE's top wrestler for many years before making the jump to action movies. Along with a recent Instagram photo showing him lying prone on his stomach, Johnson listed the number of injuries he has suffered over the years due to his profession. It's unclear what "torn adductor off my pelvis" means exactly, but it kind of hurts just reading about it.

"Even though I look like a wounded, passed out drunk buffalo laying face down in prairies - can't tell ya how grateful I am for these quiet healing/recovery moments. After the fun pain of..".

4 knee surgeries

Torn quadricep off my pelvis

Torn adductor off my pelvis

Triple hernia surgery

Ruptured Achilles' tendon

Completely shoulder reconstruction

3 low back disc herniations

2 low back disc ruptures

"It's the daily reminder that we only have one body and we gotta take care of it..."

While Johnson did not specify which injuries were borne during a particular movie or wrestling project, it is easy to imagine his time as "The Rock" at WWE would have inflicted more than its fair share of injuries on the actor. After all, The Rock was a staple of WWE during the "Attitude Era", when the performers were encouraged to make the matches look as real as possible even if it meant causing themselves grievous injury.

Apart from wrestling, Johnson regularly deals in real-world action and stunts for his films instead of relying on CGI, and that doubtless made for some nasty injuries at various points in his film career, while cementing his status as the biggest action star in the world, as well as one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors.

You would think a lifetime of devastating injuries would force the 48-year-old actor to slow down a bit. In reality, Johnson appears to be working harder than ever to push himself physically for his next role, as the anti-hero Black Adam in the character's upcoming live-action standalone film. Johnson recently spoke about his exercise prep for the role, admitting that he has never had to undergo such demanding training before in his life.

"For my training for #blackadam (with me and all my friends) I start the week off with a Back/Biceps split implementing all supersets throughout the workout for an insane pump and intense workout. The fun Black Adam literature/mythology study combined with the physicality the character commands makes for a one of kind prep I've never experienced before in my career. And if I fail or suck at it, at least I've given all I got. The kid's going out swinging ..."

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam features a lead cast consisting of Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, and Sarah Shahi. The film has yet to receive a release date.