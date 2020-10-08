Dwayne Johnson appears to be more popular than ever now that he has passed 200 million followers on Instagram, making him the most-followed man in America. Once known as the "most electrifying man in sports entertainment," Johnson has since taken over the world with his transition into acting, evolving from a pro wrestler into a bonafide movie star. The success just keeps on coming, as for the second year in a row, Johnson was named by Forbes as the No. 1 highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

Suiting up in a bowtie with a bottle of Teremana, Johnson posted a new video on his Instagram account to celebrate crossing 200 million followers. Suiting up in a bowtie with a bottle of Teremana, Johnson posted a new video on his Instagram account to celebrate crossing 200 million followers. Pouring himself a drink, Johnson gives thanks to his fans for bringing him his continued success as he speaks about his Instagram milestone.

"I've surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms - officially becoming: The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home," Johnson says in the caption.

Johnson also encourages his followers to "always speak your truth," which he describes as a life lesson he learned within these past few weeks, after the Johnson family tested positive for Covid-19. "And when you do speak your truth - do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable - when you approach with respect and care - on the other side of discomfort - is clarity and progress," he adds.

The Rock might be referring to his public endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the first time he's ever endorsed a presidential candidate. Because the election is a very sensitive subject, the announcement brought forth a variety of strong opinions from his followers, with some going so far as to say they'd never support his movies again. It would seem that Johnson felt that speaking his truth was most important, as he explains in his new Instagram video.

On the big screen, Johnson has continued to dominate the box office with blockbusters like Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji: The Next Level. He is now set to make his DCEU debut in the superhero movie Black Adam and has begun filming on the project. The wrestling superstar even ripped down a metal gate with his bare hands to avoid showing up late to the set in a recent incident documented on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Johnson can also be seen hosting the NBC sports competition series The Titan Games and is developing the biographical TV series Young Rock, which tells the story of the famous wrestler-turned-actor's younger years. After purchasing the struggling football league with his business partners, Johnson has also saved the XFL with plans to hit the field again in 2022. Congratulations to Johnson on soaring past 200 million followers. Here's to another 200 million. This news comes to us from The Rock on Instagram.