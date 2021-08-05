Dwayne Johnson may have just finished filming on DC's Black Adam, but according to his Fast and Furious producer Hiram Garcia, it is surely only a matter of time before we see The Rock having a foray into the MCU as well. According to the Fast Saga producer, there have been conversations between Johnson and Marvel Studios' boss Kevin Feige and while there are no plans currently in place it seems that there is strong potential for it to happen in the future. Collider spoke to Garcia recently, and he was quick to discuss The Rock and his possible MCU future if the right vehicle can be found for him.

"DJ and Kevin [Feige] have a great relationship and we've flirted around a few ideas before, but nothing serious. There's a mutual admiration for what we each have been doing and what Kevin has built over there is truly incredible," Garcia said. "Ultimately though for us, we've always been very committed to what we wanted to build with Black Adam. Black Adam was the character we wanted to bring to life and who we felt DJ was destined to play. Once we set our sites on this character over a decade ago it was hard to imagine DJ plaging anyone else."

There has been some playful banter about The Rock appearing in the Marvel Universe for a while now, with Anthony Russo once commenting that the perfect person for The Rock to play in an Avengers movie would be The Rock. The former wrestler and current box office success magnet enjoyed the compliment so much he mentioned it and thanked the Endgame director for his comments when promoting Hobbs & Shaw.

"I think I would have to, that's the thing," Dwayne Johnson began. "And I appreciate the Russo Brothers. I've known those guys for a long time and I appreciate the compliment and we would have to see. So, basically what they're saying is, is I don't need a cape," he laughed. "Basically what they said, I could be the leader of the Marvel universe. That's my interpretation."

With the kind of commitment that comes with any Marvel role, the question is not if Johnson would be offered a part and would want it, but more where exactly he would find the time to fit it in his schedule. His current movie Jungle Cruise is riding high at the top of the cinema box office right now, Netflix have shelled out one of their biggest budgets ever on his Red Notice, which arrives on the platform in November, then there is Black Adam which has just wrapped principle photography as well as the likes of another Jumanji sequel and more currently in the works. It is pretty certain to say that right now everyone can definitely smell what The Rock is cooking and they all want to gorge on as much of it as they can. And to think everyone thought his career had gone horrible wrong when he starred in the shoddy CGI-fest, The Scorpion King.