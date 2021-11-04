During the Red Notice premiere in Los Angeles last night, Dwayne Johnson spoke of the tragedy that took cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' life and wounded director Joel Souza. "First of all, I was heartbroken. We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I've known Alec, too, for a very long time."

Dwayne Johnson vowed to use rubber guns in all productions made by his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, and will demand the same from any other studios he works with. "I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions - any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce - we won't use real guns at all. We're going to switch over to rubber guns, and we're going to take care of it in post. We're not going to worry about the dollars; we won't worry about what it costs."

After the news of Halyna Hutchins' death on the set of Rust, Johnson was on the phone with his team members to examine the current protocols and what needed to be implemented to ensure this unnecessary disaster would not be happening under his watch. "I love the movie business. There are safety protocols and measures that we have always taken in the movie business and we take very seriously, and these sets are safe sets, and we're proud of that."

"But accidents do happen. And when something like this happens of this magnitude, [that is] this heartbreaking, I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you're going to move forward and how we're going to work together. Any movie we do that Seven Bucks does with any studio, the rule is we're not going to use real guns. That's it."

Following the shooting and ultimately Hutchins' death, fingers have been pointing in every direction as to who is to blame for the senseless death on the set of Rust. It seems a new theory as to how such an absolutely avoidable accident could have happened, appears in the news cycle every day. It's obviously necessary to pinpoint the steps that were skipped and stringently monitor future productions, as many studios will continue to utilize real firearms in their projects.

Others have opted for a zero tolerance of 'live' weapons on their sets, including Alexi Hawley, showrunner for The Rookie. He wrote in a memo to ABC executives, "As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be with Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post. There will be no more 'live' weapons on the show. The safety of our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk." The changes were made just a day after news of Hutchins' death was made public. While there are sure to be films and filmmakers who deem real firearms necessary to the project, this avoidable accident is sure to spur others to weigh their options and come to the conclusion that no life is worth whatever entertainment their producing. This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter.