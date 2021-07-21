With Disney's Jungle Cruise coming out in just over a week, Dwayne Johnson is in full promotion mode hyping up the adventure film. However, despite the excitement around the movie, Johnson has faced several questions about his future in the Fast and the Furious franchise. He has had a notorious beef with several of the main stars of the franchise, and his absence in F9 was notable.

Without throwing too much shade on his ex co-stars, Johnson finally revealed that he does not plan on returning for either Fast & Furious 10 or 11. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson said, "I laughed and I laughed hard (in reference to Vin Diesel trying to to improve Johnson's acting). I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that. And that I've wished them well. I wish them well on 'Fast 9.' And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the 'Fast & Furious' movies they do that will be without me."

F9 released in theaters a month ago and has been a pretty significant hit for pandemic standards. Although it has not reached the box office heights of its predecessors, F9 has proven it can still deliver a crowd-pleasing blockbuster even in Dwayne Johnson's absence. During filming of Fate of the Furious, Johnson said on Instagram, "Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s- to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling - you're right."

This was a major cause for a lot of the drama that led to Johnson leaving the franchise. He did not name names in the post, but stars Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel have both been heavily reported to be the parties Dwayne Johnson was frustrated with.

Although he won't appear alongside the main Fast and Furious family in the tenth or eleventh installments, Dwayne Johnson is reportedly signed on to reprise his role as Hobbs in a Hobbs and Shaw sequel. The spinoff, which was released back in 2019, fared well at the box office and certainly warranted a sequel. One of the reasons for the spinoff was due to Johnson and Jason Statham's onscreen chemistry, and audiences ate it up. It also gave Johnson the ability to relive his character Hobbs without interacting with any of the main Fast and Furious stars - specifically the ones that frustrated Johnson. All drama aside, Johnson remained a class act by congratulating them on F9﻿'s success as well as wishing them well on the planned sequels.

For now, Dwayne Johnson is promoting his Disney adventure film Jungle Cruise, which will also star Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The film is an adaption of the famous Disneyland ride in the vein of Pirates of the Caribbean. The film will release in theaters and will available to stream via Disney+ Premier Access on July 30. This news first appeared at The Wrap.