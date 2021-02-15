Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he's still considering running for president of the United States. The actor and former professional wrestler is currently out promoting his new series, Young Rock, which premieres Tuesday February 16th on NBC. Johnson has spoken about his interest in politics for a handful of years, noting that he has strongly considered it in the past. In a 2019 interview, he stated, "I saw Kamala Harris' speech the other day and thought it was good," he said. "Just for me, I lack the experience, I lack a lot of things. Certainly not right now."

It's now 2021, and Dwayne Johnson is considering running for president again. A lot has changed since 2019 when the actor talked about lacking experience in politics. Could a 2024 presidential campaign be in the cards for real this time? Johnson maintains that it's not really up to him to decide if he runs or not. He had this to say.

"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people... So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

For now, it seems that Dwayne Johnson is going to start paying more attention to what the citizens of the United States want. If he feels that he can live up to their expectations, he will likely run for president. For now, he's promoting Young Rock, and he's excited for his fans to see some true stories about his upbringing as filtered through the lens of a sitcom.

Back in 2016, Dwayne Johnson spoke out about running for president in 2020. "I wouldn't rule it out," Johnson said. "It would be a great opportunity to help people, so it's possible. This past election shows that anything can happen." In 2016, reality TV star Donald Trump defeated Hilary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. Trump recently lost to Joe Biden, who is now president for at least the next four years. Johnson previously took his name out of the conversation for 2020, but 2024 is still a very real possibility.

Dwayne Johnson has also spoken out about becoming governor one day. "I can't deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring," he said. "And beyond that, it would be an opportunity to make a real impact on people's lives on a global scale." As for the American public wanting Johnson to run for president, there are definitely a lot of people who would love to see it and would vote for him. However, will they make enough noise this time around? The interview with Dwayne Johnson was originally conducted by USA Today.