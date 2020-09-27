Dwayne Johnson has just publicly endorsed a presidential candidate for the 2020 election, and now the wrestler-turned-actor is trending with social media filling up with thousands of mixed reactions. Although Johnson's name has come up in the past as a potential presidential candidate many of his fans would love to see run for office, this marks the first time the Hollywood star has ever publicly endorsed a presidential candidate.

"As a political independent & centrist, I've voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I'm endorsing Joe Biden & Kamala Harris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT," Johnson posted on Twitter.

Also included in the tweet is a video of Johnson delving further into his decision to endorse Biden and Harris. The future WWE Hall of Famer reveals that he personally spoke with Biden and Harris about some of the most important issues affecting America today, even including video footage of the call with both candidates.

"We are approximately five weeks away from election day, arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades," Johnson also explains in the video, leading into his chat with Biden and Harris. Before closing out the clip, Johnson also summarizes what he says led to his decision.

"To me, there's a lot of ways that we as a human race can make progress, but the most powerful way for us to make progress, to me, is through humanity, is through decency," the Hobbs & Shaw star states. "Progress through humanity, progress through decency, through equality... progress through kindness, 'cause kindness matters."

Without mentioning the current president of the United States by name, Johnson is making it clear he's not the biggest fan of Trump. Still, the two are both members of the WWE Universe, as Trump has made several appearances on WWE programming over the years. This even includes a physical altercation with Vince McMahon along with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. Though Johnson is obviously a lock for the Hall of Fame, the world-famous wrestling superstar still has yet to be officially inducted, though he personally inducted his father and grandfather in 2008.

It goes without saying that politics is a very touchy topic for voters on both sides, and some fiery reactions have been posted online. Many fans who support Trump are making it clear they will no longer support Johnson. According to one tweeter, some former fans have even already begun burning Johnson's movies in response.

"Unfortunately everyone I know is about to turn our backs to the Rock. We used to be huge fans. My children have already started burning his movie's. Such a sad day to hear rock say this. My teen's took this really hard. Figured he was smarter than this," the tweet reads.

Meanwhile, many other fans of The Rock hoping to see Biden and Harris come out on the winning side in November are backing Johnson's endorsement. This includes independents as well as Republicans who feel it's time for a new president to be sworn in.

"I voted for Trump in 2016 and I'm now voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, thank you Rock," tweets one fan.

In any case, the results of this year's U.S. presidential election are likely to create widespread controversy, no matter which side wins. To say the least, it's going to be interesting to see what happens. This news comes to us from The Rock on Twitter.

