There is no telling whether or not Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, will ever actually run for political office. But it's an idea that has been floated for several years now. The man is incredibly popular and it seems that popularity could take him pretty far, should he decide to give it a go. This, according to a new poll, which suggests that nearly half of Americans would like to see the wrestler-turned-actor run for president of the United States.

The survey, conducted by Piplsay, found that 46 percent of people would like to see The Rock run for president. More than 30,100 people were surveyed. Meanwhile, 58 percent of those surveyed would support both Dwayne Johnson and Matthew McConaughey, who recently said he's considering a run for Governor of Texas, running for political office in general. Not necessarily together. Johnson got wind of the survey and responded on Twitter, saying the following.

"Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club, but if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve the people"

Dwayne Johnson got his start in football. But when his career was sidelined, he transitioned into professional wrestling. Following a very successful career in that arena as The Rock, he moved to Hollywood and has since become one of the most bankable stars in the world. Johnson has appeared in movies such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Rampage and The Fast and Furious franchise. He also headlined the HBO series Ballers for five seasons. Aside from being bankable, Johnson has also proved to be extremely likable, as evidenced by this survey.

The idea of The Rock running for president was initially floated in 2017. It is something that has come up several times since, and the 48-year-old won't rule it out. His dance card is, to say the very least of it, pretty full over the next few years. He is about to start filming the DC Comics adaptation Black Adam this week, and he has quite a few other projects in development, such as Red Notice, which arrives on Netflix later this year. That is just the tip of the iceberg. But a run in 2024 wouldn't be totally out of the question. 2028, meanwhile, seems even more likely. That assumes he would go straight for the highest office in the land. Johnson could conceivably seek a lower office, such as serving in the Senate, before attempting to become our next POTUS.

It certainly wouldn't be the first time a celebrity has transitioned to political office. Arnold Schwarzenegger had a successful run as Governor of California, for example. It is worth noting that 63 percent of those surveyed agreed that celebrities can make good politicians "with the right attitude and support staff." Whether or not Dwayne Johnson ever formally throws his hat in the ring remains to be seen. This news comes to us from Piplsay.