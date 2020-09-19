Dwayne Johnson appears to have channeled the superpowers of Black Adam in real life, as the Hollywood superstar literally ripped down a metal gate with his bare hands so he wouldn't be late for work. The incident occurred on Friday this week when Johnson was leaving his message to go to the Black Adam set. Due to a power outage, the electric gate outside of his Georgia mansion wouldn't open, and the soonest a technician would be able to arrive would have been at least 45 minutes later.

Most of us would be forced to wait for assistance, tasked with calling ahead to let our employers know we'd be arriving late. Dwayne Johnson is clearly not like most people, however, and he wasn't going to let a measly gate prevent him from getting where he needed to be. Taking to Instagram to post a photo of the gate laying nearby on the ground, Johnson explained that he knew he had "hundreds of production crew members" waiting for him to arrive, so he made the choice to completely rip down the gate himself.

"Not my finest hour, but a man's gotta go to work," Johnson said in the caption of the post.

"Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later - and they were apparently, 'in disbelief and equally scared.' Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I'm [100%] ready to be #blackadam."

In a followup Instagram post, Johnson posts a brief video of the aftermath of the destruction, explaining that the footage was taken after he had already left the scene. He also took the opportunity to lighten up the situation with some of his trademark humor, but we wouldn't have expected anything less from The Rock.

"Maybe next time I'll just hop into the gates and call an Uber. Actually, no I won't. There's no fun in that," Johnson quipped.

Johnson will be making his DCEU debut with the release of Black Adam next year. In the original DC comic books, Black Adam was initially introduced as the villainous arch-nemesis to Captain Marvel, though the character has since been re-imagined as an antihero hoping to clear his name and restore his reputation. Noah Centineo co-stars as Atom Smasher, and other DC characters like Hawkman, Doctor Fate, and Cyclone will also appear in the movie. Assuming the movie does well, there are also plans for a crossover movie with Shazam to be released at some point in the future.

Black Adam is on track to premiere in theaters on Dec. 22, 2021. Given Johnson's determination to shoot the movie, we hopefully won't see any significant delays. Last month, DC unveiled a new teaser for the upcoming superhero movie, giving fans a peek at how Johnson will look in the titular role. You can check out the teaser below, via DC on YouTube. This news comes to us from Dwayne Johnson on Instagram.