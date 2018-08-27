Over the weekend, Angelo Pizarro attempted to contact Dwayne Johnson to have him say some words about his mother, Aileen, who was a huge supporter of Johnson's work. Aileen as well as Angelo's sister, were killed when a driver, who was driving on the wrong side of the road, sped into their SUV, causing both vehicles to burst into flames. Angelo's initial message to Johnson was retweeted thousands of times, which caught the actor's attention and made him decide to deliver a message to the entire Pizarro family.

Angelo Pizarro initially just wanted to get a video of Dwayne Johnson saying his mother's name so that he could play it at her funeral service. However, as he usually does, Johnson took it one step further and delivered a touching video tribute to Angelo and his family. What's even better, is that the actor did it privately. The video was later shared by Angelo, who had tears of joy in his eyes. Johnson had this to say in the tribute video.

"I'm sending you so much love and light and strength your way, from my family to yours. I'm so sorry to hear about your sister and your mom and this tragic loss that you're going through. If your mom could see me now, which I'm sure she can, I just want to thank her for all the love and for being such a big fan. Stay strong."

Aileen Pizarro and her 12-year old daughter were driving on the 805 freeway in San Diego last Thursday when 18-year old YouTube star, McSkillet, aka Trevor Heitmann, crashed his $250,000 McLaren 650S into the family's SUV. Heitmann was also killed in the accident. It is believed that Heitmann's speed was at least 100mph when he collided with the Pizarros. The McLaren 650S is known to be one of the fastest cars in the world and "disintegrated" upon impact, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It isn't clear why Trevor Heitmann decided to take his car on the wrong side of the freeway at 4:30 in the afternoon, but friends who were close to him say that he had been going through a rough time recently. Whatever the case may be, Heitmann's actions destroyed a family, taking away a mother and daughter. While they're happy that they have a tribute video from Dwayne Johnson, their family has been torn apart, which is something that the Pizarro family will be dealing with for the years to come.

In addition to the Pizarro family, there were also twelve other vehicles that were affected by this tragic accident. One motorist was seriously injured, but is expected to live, while the other cars took on minor damages. At least Dwayne Johnson was able to bring some kind of positive light out of the terrible situation to make a family feel something other than sorrow for a little while. You can check out Johnson's video tribute below, thanks to Angelo Pizarro's Twitter account.

My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ypr4ZJzMxw — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 25, 2018