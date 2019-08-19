The Rock is the busiest man in show business. And he seldom takes a break from one project to the next. But he somehow managed to find time to slide a wedding into his extreme schedule. And he didn't even tell anyone about it until after the fact. Yes, Dwayne Johnson and his longtime partner Lauren Hashian have finally tied the knot in an official ceremony.

The wedding took place on Sunday, August 18. Today, The Rock is sharing a couple of wedding photos of himself and Lauren Hashian after the secret ceremony commenced. The couple are seen celebrating in Hawaii overlooking the ocean, with Lauren holding a bouquet above her head, as Dwayne has his arms outstretched with a giant smile on his face, He says this on social media.

"We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pomaika'i (blessed)."

The Rock currently has his blockbuster hit Hobbs & Shaw in theaters, and he just recently wrapped shooting on Jumanji: The Next Level, and he also has Disney's Jungle Cruise in the can for release next year. He hasn't stopped building his action hero resume since segueing from the WWE into movies with The Mummy Returns in 2001.

Dwayne Johnson and his new bride Lauren Hashian have actually been together for over a decade, first becoming an official couple way back in 2007. The pair have two children together named Jasmine and Tiana. Lauren isn't know for her film career, but is known as the daughter of the drummer from rock band Boston, Sib Hashian. The Rock met his wife on the 2006 set of The Game Plan. This will be The Rock's second marriage. He was married to his first wife producer Dany Garcia, and the two remain close friends to this day, even though the marriage itself only lasted a year.

The newly wed couple didn't make it publicly known that they were getting married this past weekend. Dwayne Johnson is preparing to shoot his next movie, the big action project Red Notice, which was recently moved to Netflix. He'll star opposite his two Fast and Furious franchise co-stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the anticipated project.

Also on the docket for The Rock heading into 2020 is the DC Comics Shazam spin-off Black Adam, which has been over a decade in the making. He will also play King Kamehameha in The King, and is ready to rock and roll once again in San Andreas 2, where he'll face an even bigger earthquake and more earth shattering natural disasters. If that wasn't enough, he's currently on the HBO series Ballers, and will play Doc Savage in an upcoming reboot, as well as Jack Burton in what is being described as a direct sequel to Big Trouble in Little China ala Jumanji, though we're not quite sure how that is going to work just yet.

You can take a look at The Rock's wedding photos thanks to his Dwaye Johnson Official Instagram page.