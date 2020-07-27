There are a few roles that fans wish Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had ended up playing, with Jack Reacher being pretty high up the list. One character that probably doesn't come to mind though is that of the quirky, wily, skinny Willy Wonka, but, according to Johnson himself, Wonka was a character that he was indeed considered for. Taking to social media, Johnson revealed the bizarre casting choice while showing his children 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory starring Gene Wilder as the chocolate factory-owning maniac.

"So shines a good deed, in a weary world. This morning I introduced our babies to one of my all time fav films - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. They loved it and now fully expect me to deliver a room full of chocolate and candy. That'll be my next project. Some cool history - back in the early 2000's, iconic director, Tim Burton had considered me to play Willy Wonka is his remake, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Directed by gothic movie maestro Tim Burton, 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory follows Charlie (Freddie Highmore), a young boy from an impoverished family, and four other kids, who win a tour of an amazing chocolate factory run by the imaginative chocolatier, Willy Wonka, and his staff of Oompa-Loompas. The movie plays out much like the Roald Dahl source material on which it is based, with a few changes here and there along the way.

Played by Johnny Depp, Burton's version of Willy Wonka is the kind of creepy, awkward presence you would expect, and trying to imagine Johnson in the top hat with an eerie smile on his face is quite a surreal experience.

Ultimately, Dwayne Johnson reasons that he was not offered the role due to his lack of experience in the industry at the time, but the ever-positive actor has no hard feelings.

"I remember thinking "HOLY SHIT, IM IN" But that was many years ago when I was just starting out in Hollywood with no foundation of global box office strength or any real acting experience to even pull it off. The role, of course went to Johnny Depp, who at that time was the biggest star in the world. The rest was history. And down the road I went. The fact that Tim even considered me (albeit I'm sure he considered for all of 7 seconds:) sure meant a helluva lot to me as I was just breaking in to the business with no idea what the future had in store. I'll always raise a glass to the dreams that don't come true, because sometimes they're the best thing that never happened. #BigBrownBaldTattooedWonka."

Though we may never have the discomforting pleasure of seeing Johnson as Willy Wonka, the A-lister has several exciting projects on the horizon including the family adventure Jungle Cruise, Netflix's action thriller Red Notice, and the long-awaited comic book movie Black Adam. This comes to us courtesy of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's official Instagram account.