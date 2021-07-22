Despite his movie slate bulging almost as much as his muscles, Dwayne Johnson is believed to be bringing The Rock back to the WWE at November's Survivor Series according to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast.

As it is the 25th anniversary of The Rock's debut, it has been rumored for over a month that the company really wants, "The People's Champ" back to make an appearance. This goes alongside the belief that Johnson could be taking on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania. While there has been no word from Johnson or the company regarding this, it would certainly make many wrestling fans happy, and Johnson is never one to shun the limelight on such an occasion.

Hearing from a Source that The Rock is currently planned to be at this year's Survivor Series. pic.twitter.com/rknlcPuXWS — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 22, 2021

While giving an interview with Hiram Garcia back in September, Johnson seemed to suggest that a reappearance in the ring could be on the cards when he said, ""But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE. But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one."

It isn't just The Rock that has been bigging up the idea of the match taking place at one of the upcoming Wrestlemanias, as Reigns also hyped up the possibility when speaking to Ariel Helwani a few months ago. "We can't lie about it. Dallas is humongous. 'Jerry World' is giant. AT&T Stadium, I've already done it, over 100,000 people, main evented that spot. And then the following year, I'm in his backyard. Imagine me with another couple of years with this dominance going against 'The Great One?' In Hollywood, which God willing is the obvious next step if available, if everything happens correctly. People in my position typically end up there. So to be able to tell that story with him, if he's down it'd be cool."

The question of whether Johnson may make any of these appearances probably comes down to whether he can manage to fit them in around his hectic Hollywood schedule. His trip down the river with Emily Blunt in Disney's Jungle Cruise is finally released next week, and he has only just finished filming on his debut into the DCEU as Black Adam. Outside of that, he also has Red Notice coming to Netflix later this year, in which he stars with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the movie dubbed the streamer's most expensive original film to date. He has also been in the headlines this week after confirming that one movie series he won't be appearing in again is the Fast and Furious finale.

"I laughed and I laughed hard," Johnson said about Vin Diesel's comments on his behavior on the set of other Fast movies. "I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that. And that I've wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."