Dylan Farrow was recently on CBS This Morning to detail the molestation that she reportedly suffered at the hands of Woody Allen when she was 7-years old in 1992. In a lengthy statement, Allen denies the allegations after he told the New York Times in 2014 that he would not speak about the charges any longer. In 2014, Farrow wrote a piece about her experiences of being molested by Woody Allen at which time, he again, denied that it had ever happened, claiming that Mia Farrow coached Dylan, brainwashing her into believing that the incident took place.

In 1991, Mia Farrow caught Woody Allen having an affair with her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn. Farrow found nude pictures of her daughter that Allen had taken during the course of their affair which began when Previn was a teenager. Allen's new statement on the matter claims that the Mia Farrow coached Dylan because the two adults were in the middle of a "contentious breakup." The director had this to say.

"When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare. They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place. Instead, they found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother during a contentious breakup."

Dylan Farrow, however, denies ever being "coached" and believes that the incident did, in deed take place. She recalls that Allen brought her up to a loft to play with her older borther's trainset. She had this to say.

"He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother's toy train that was set up. He sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted ... As a 7-year-old I would say, I would have said he touched my private parts."

In addition, Farrow claims that telling her mother about the incident was one of the hardest things that she's ever had to do and believes that if she would have testified, that Allen would have ultimately been charged with the crime. Allen has denied the allegations since 1992 and has talked about them numerous times over the course of his career. Dylan Farrow addressed the brainwashing claims and had this to say.

"What I don't understand is how is this crazy story of me being brainwashed and coached is more believable than what I'm saying about being sexually assaulted by my father. He's lying, and he's been lying for so long."

Woody Allen continued his statement by stating that he believes that Mia Farrow was able to brainwash Dylan into believing that the incident occurred because Dylan's older brother Moses claims that he witnessed the coaching and brainwashing first-hand. Currently, Allen says that the Farrow family is using the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements to bring up the accusations all over again. He explains.

"Dylan's older brother Moses has said that he witnessed their mother doing exactly that - relentlessly coaching Dylan, trying to drum into her that her father was a dangerous sexual predator. It seems to have worked - and, sadly, I'm sure Dylan truly believes what she says. But even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time's Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn't make it any truer today than it was in the past. I never molested my daughter - as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago."

Dylan Farrow's younger brother, Ronan, has been a staunch supporter for his sister and was one of the sparks that led to the #MeToo movement gaining momentum after he reported about Harvey Weinstein. Actors that have worked with Woody Allen in the past have been donating their salaries to worthy causes since the 26-year old allegations have come to light again. You can read Woody Allen's statement as well as watch Dylan Farrow's segment via Entertainment Weekly, which come after the director called the #MeToo movement a witch hunt.