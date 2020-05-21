Dylan O'Brien recreated a classic scene from The Social Network and crushed it. There's even some whispers on social media that it may have been better than Andrew Garfield's performance in the aforementioned scene. In the movie, Garfield plays original Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin. One of the most memorable scenes from the movie comes when Jessie Eisenberg's Mark Zuckerberg and Justin Timberlake's Sean Parker oust him from the company. Garfield delivers an emotional performance, but did O'Brien just elevate it?

The scene from The Social Network where Eduardo tells Mark Zuckerberg he better lawyer up asshole starring me and @dylanobrienpic.twitter.com/XoPj9A7ahU — Sarah Ramos (@sarahramos) May 21, 2020

Actress Sarah Ramos has been recreating scenes from movies and TV shows either by herself, or with some of her celebrity friends to entertain people who are stuck indoors. Ramos recruited Maze Runner and Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien to take part in her version of The Social Network. Ramos takes on the parts of Mark Zuckerberg and Sean Parker as she really commits to the chicken aspect of the scene. As for O'Brien, he lays in on the tears and the hate, even nailing the fake punch to Parker at the end.

Jessie Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, and Justin Timberlake are the ones responsible for the performances in The Social Network. Dylan O'Brien is merely doing an impression of Garfield, though it's a really good one. There are many Garfield fans on social media at the moment who are maintaining that he did the best job, which is probably true. As for Dylan O'Brien, others are starting to see just how good of an actor he really is, even from a short video posted on a social media platform that Mark Zuckerberg owns.

Hollywood Studios have been shut down since the middle of March, but actors and comedians have been able keep their fans entertained on different social media platforms. Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram, and to a lesser extent, Facebook, have all been excellent places for people to deliver content right to the people without a buffer. As people have been spending more time indoors, the production value on these videos has seen a sharp increase in quality. Sarah Ramos has been doing her videos for weeks now and each one seems to get better. It's a good time to be creative at the moment, especially with all of the tools we have at our disposal.

As for Dylan O'Brien, many of his fans are happy he is even able to still act. In March 2016, the actor was seriously injured on the Maze Runner: The Death Cure set while shooting a stunt. O'Brien was wearing a harness while on top of a moving vehicle. However, he was pulled off unexpectedly when his vehicle collided with another. His injuries included facial fractures, a concussion, and brain trauma. The actor says that the accident ended up breaking the entire right side of his face, which called for major reconstructive surgery. You can check out his excellent performance from The Social Distance above, thanks to Sarah Ramos' Instagram account.

