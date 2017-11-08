Lionsgate and Aardman Animation have released the new trailer and poster for Early Man, a new stop-motion animated comedy that shows the transition between the Stone Age and the Bronze Age. Set at the dawn of time, when dinosaurs and wooly mammoths roamed the earth, Early Man tells the story of how one plucky caveman unites his tribe against a mighty enemy and saves the day! Summit Entertainment, StudioCanal, Aardman Animations and The British Film Institute present Early Man, an Aardman production that marks director Nick Park's (creator of Wallace and Grommit) first feature film since Academy Award winning Wallace And Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit.

Early Man unleashes an unforgettable cast of hilarious new animated characters, lead by Dug, voiced by Eddie Redmayne. Indomitably cheerful and optimistic, this scrawny but big-hearted young hero is a can-do caveman with boundless enthusiasm and an unwavering belief that anything's possible. Dug is always brimming with ambition for his tribe, despite their obvious shortcomings, but is kept in check by Bobnar (Timothy Spall), his cautious Chief. When the tribe are forced out of their beloved Valley, it falls to Dug to lead them into the biggest challenge they have ever faced, a challenge that tests Dug's faith in himself and his own people to breaking point, but ultimately inspires them to achieve greatness beyond their wildest dreams. Dug is always accompanied in his adventures by his faithful hog Hognob.

The trailer shows that Dug's tribe is a rather modest one, who only hunts rabbits, even though Dug has aspirations for his tribe to hunt even bigger things, although that is shot down by Bobnar. The tribe's world is turned upside down when they discover that the Stone Age is over, and the Bronze Age is now upon them. They discover this upon meeting the opulent Lord Nooth (Tom Hiddleston), who descends upon the tribe upon a massive contraption the likes of which this tribe hasn't seen before. Nooth is the self-important pompous Governor of the local Bronze city, described as a money-loving tyrant who enjoys the trappings of his luxurious Bronze Age lifestyle. The trailer also shows Dug and the rest of his tribe trying to acclimate themselves to all of these mysterious Bronze Age luxuries, like sliced bread.

We also get a brief introduction to another character Dug meets in this Bronze city, Goona (Maisie Williams). Goona is a strong outspoken young woman, barred from fulfilling her dreams by the conventions of her world. This straight-talking Scandinavian breaks down barriers and proves she has a powerful sense of justice. The voice cast also includes Richard Ayoade as Treebor, a gentle giant afraid of his own shadow, Mark Williams as the dim-witted Barry, whose best friend is a rock, Johnny Vegas as Asbo, a fidgety, ginger ball of unfocused energy, Simon Greenall as Eemak, a warm and funny character whose friends have trouble understanding, Selina Griffiths as Magma, Treebor's no nonsense, overbearing mother, who the rest of the Tribe know not to mess with her and Gina Yashere as Gravelle, an injury-prone young woman who believes the Stone Age lifestyle doesn't suit her health.

Lionsgate has set a February 16, 2018 release date for this animated comedy, putting it up against Marvel Studio's highly-anticipated Black Panther and PureFlix's faith-based film Samson. It will also be sandwiched between Warner Bros.' The 15:17 to Paris, Universal's Fifty Shades Freed, Entertainment Studios' The Hurricane Heist and Sony's Peter Rabbit on February 9, and Paramount's Annihilation and The Weinstein Company's The War With Grandpa. Take a look at the new trailer for Early Man, courtesy of Lionsgate YouTube, along with the new poster.