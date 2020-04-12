2020's Easter is unlike any other in recent memory. Adults are unable to congregate in churches, while children are unable to partake in Easter egg hunts. Instead, families all over the world are staying cooped up inside their homes holding subdued celebrations. To add cheer to the proceedings, Google has introduced several Easter-themed goodies on their website, including an AR Easter Bunny to visit homes via electronic devices.

To make the trick work, search for Easter Bunny on your mobile, and scroll down the list of options on the results page. One of the results should be a picture of the Easter Bunny complete with a snazzy blue bow tie, with the words 'View in 3D' next to it. Clicking on the words brings you to a new page, with a 3d, 360-degree rotating view of the bunny.

For the lucky users whose mobiles are compatible with ARCore, an augmented reality feature program Google introduced last year, there is an additional option to 'View in your space' which allows you to view a holographic model of the bunny which you can make bigger or smaller and rotate along its axis.

The technology behind the AR Easter Bunny has exploded in popularity with the onset of the lockdown, due to kids and adults being bored out of their mind while stuck indoors and looking for any new toy online. Apart from the bowtied Bunny, a bunch of other Eater-related search terms can produce interesting results, like a carousel of celebrity chefs answering common cooking questions and sharing Easter dishes as well as an immersive Google Arts & Culture exhibit exploring the history of the holiday.

While the AR technology is today seen as more of a cute trick than anything else, experts qualify it as the next game-changer when it comes to electronic media. The device capabilities needed to fully exploit AR tech is still in the process of being developed, but once it becomes more common, the way users interact with their mobiles and computers will be forever changed.

Imagine searching for a product, and being able to see a fully-scaled, 3d image of it to get a precise idea of what you're buying. Imagine watching a movie laid out in front of you like a three-dimensional landscape rather than a series of 2d pictures. The same goes for video games and any other form of internet media which makes use of images.

Unfortunately, the arrival of the new usually means saying farewell to the old. Even as interest in AR surges and animation studios continue to operate from home, the global film industry has taken a huge hit, as theaters appear to be in danger of becoming obsolete and being replaced permanently by home streaming.

For now, you can get a taste of the AR wonders to come with Google's Easter Bunny, and enjoy the other related trivia regarding the holiday that the internet giant has compiled for its users. This report first appeared at Gizmodo.