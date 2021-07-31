A sequel to the 2010 teen comedy hit Easy A starring Emma Stone is reportedly in the works, with star Aly Michalka, who featured in the original movie, revealing several details of the potential project. Michalka, who played Stone's character's best friend in Easy A, even suggests that characters from the first movie would return. Does this mean we could see Emma Stone reprise one of her breakout roles?

"There are talks that there might be a sequel. That actually is semi real...It would be kind of like a new retelling but you'd see some of the characters from the original come back into the story."

While it does not sound like Easy A 2 is necessarily set in stone, this update from Michalka does line up with previous suggestions of a sequel. Back in 2019, Bert V. Royal, the screenwriter behind the original movie, had been tapped to write and direct a spin-off. "Times have changed quite a bit since I wrote that movie! The term 'slut-shaming' wasn't even in existence when the movie came out, and people were barely texting back then," Royal revealed at the time. "Now, we're in this whole new world where people are very open and things that were taboo even 10 years ago are not as taboo now. There's a lot of fun stuff to explore."

At the time it was reported that the follow-up would be "set at the same high school and will explore many of the same themes as the original," and would focus on Chip Penderghast, the younger (and adopted) brother of Emma Stone's Olive, but that none of the original cast would appear. Michalka of course has now said the opposite of this, suggesting that the supposed sequel and spin-off could be two separate projects altogether.

The first Easy A is a modern-day subversion of the 1850 novel The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne, and, according to Royal, its successor would follow a similar path, with the writer revealing that the plan is to base the spin-off on "a popular piece of literature, but this one's not a novel," and that "It's gonna be wild."

Released in 2010, Easy A begins when Olive (Emma Stone) is prompted by her popular best friend to spill details of her boring weekend. The clean-cut teen decides to spice things up by telling a little lie about losing her virginity. When the high-school busybody (Amanda Bynes) overhears the conversation and spreads it all over campus, Olive is suddenly notorious for all the wrong reasons.

Directed by Will Gluck, written by Bert V. Royal and starring Emma Stone, Stanley Tucci, Patricia Clarkson, Thomas Haden Church, Dan Byrd, Amanda Bynes, who had a bad time on set, Penn Badgley, Cam Gigandet, Lisa Kudrow, Aly Michalka, and Malcolm McDowell, Easy A received positive reviews with many praising Stone's charming central performance. The movie was a major financial success, grossing $75 million worldwide against a budget of $8 million, meaning there is plenty of incentive for the studio to bring a sequel, spin-off, or both to life. This comes to us courtesy of EOnline.