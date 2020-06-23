Hot off her recent role in Terminator: Dark Fate, Linda Hamilton is back as "King George" in Easy Does It from Gravitas Ventures. The actress stars alongside Bryan Batt, Dwight Henry, Ben Matheny, Matthew Martinez, Cory Dumesnil and Susan Gordan in the movie, coming to VOD and Digital HD July 17, 2020.

Easy Does It is a freewheeling action comedy. When small-town buddies and big-time dreamers, Jack (Ben Matheny) and Scottie (Matthew Paul Martinez), learn of an inheritance of hidden loot in California, they hop in their '65 Mustang for the road trip of a lifetime. The best friends are in search of their shot at their version of the American dream - robbing banks. Their dreams come to a screeching halt when criminal matriarch "King George" (Linda Hamilton) gets word of the windfall and sends Blue Eyes (Susan Gordan), her daughter and personal bounty hunter, after them to collect on old debts.

Broke and running for their lives, Jack and Scottie decide to steal gas to keep their car moving. One bungled hold-up later, and they're stuck with an accidental hostage -- a judgmental dork named Collin. With the cops on their tails, the ragtag trio has no choice but to double down. The boys embark on a wildly successful string of gas station stick-ups and an unlikely friendship develops with a blossoming Collin.

Easy Does It is releasing on demand, Friday, July 17, 2020. The film stars starring Linda Hamilton (Terminator, Chuck), Bryan Batt (Mad Men, 12 Years a Slave), and Dwight Henry (Beasts of the Southern Wild, 12 Years a Slave). The film is directed by Will Addison.