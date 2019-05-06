Massively influential and enormously popular, Easy Rider became the film event for an entire generation when it was released on July 14, 1969, less than a week before a human being landed on the moon - and for the film industry, Easy Rider turned out to be as significant as that event. Now, exactly 50 years after it became a cultural touchstone, Easy Rider is returning to movie theaters across the country for two days only: Sunday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 17.

Tickets for Easy Rider can be purchased today at www.FathomEvents.com and at participating theater box offices. Fathom Events and Sony Pictures Entertainment present Easy Rider in more than 400 movie theaters at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time each day. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). Says star Peter Fonda who co-wrote the film with Terry Southern and director Dennis Hopper.

"In 1969, I went looking for America. Fifty years later, I'm still looking ..."

The Fathom presentation will also include a brand-new, exclusive introduction by Fonda. A massive box-office hit when it was released, Easy Rider did more than impress a generation of young, disillusioned Americans, who had never seen themselves represented in film quite as accurately before. The film was also a critical hit, The New York Times called it "A statement on film," and Dennis Hopper received the First Film Award at the 1969 Cannes Film Festival.

Fifty years later, Easy Rider returns to the South of France where Peter Fonda will present a restored 4K version of the film from its original 35mm original picture negative this month at Cannes Classics 2019. The restoration, which will be used for the Fathom Events screenings, was done by Sony Pictures Entertainment in collaboration with Cineteca di Bologna.

Co-star Jack Nicholson and the film's screenplay were both nominated for Oscars. In 1998, Easy Rider was added to the National Film Registry, and the iconic movie is also part of the American Film Institute's list of 100 best American films. Said Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations Tom Lucas.

"A seminal counterculture film that spoke for a generation, 'Easy Rider' captured the imagination and social consciousness of the late '60s. On the big screen fifty years later, the film continues to resonate, doing so beautifully in its new 4K restoration."

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.