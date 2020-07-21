We have a brand new trailer for Ebola Rex. This is the latest creation from the folks at SCS Entertainment, who are able to churn out low budget B-movies at an alarmingly fast rate. These are the same folks behind recent, timely movies such as Angry Asian Murder Hornets and 5G Zombies. In this case, we have a dinosaur flick that is mirroring recent national protests, in addition to taking a page or two from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Only without the massive budget and bells and whistles that come with that kind of money.

The trailer opens up by throwing an awful lot of information our way at once. A dinosaur lives matter protest was taking place. That leads to a T-rex being injected with Ebola. Per the headline on the news broadcast, this has resulted in a lockdown of the city. We then get into the chaos, with a CGI dino running loose in the streets. Death, destruction and one-liners follow. Not much by way of plot is explained in the footage, nor is it made clear how the Ebola infection plays in. They do manage to pack a lot into this thing in about 40 seconds, that much is certain.

In Ebola Rex, during a "Dino Lives Matter" protest, a captive Tyrannosaurus Rex is injected with the Ebola Virus by a crazed protester and escapes a lab to wreak havoc in Southern California. It's up to an obsessed, renegade Soldier to stop it. The cast includes Mel Novak (Bruce Lee's Game of Death), Mike Ferguson (Moon of The Blood Beast), Erik Anthony Russo (Angry Asian Murder Hornets) and Ken May (RoboWoman) star.

While the movie comes from the same team who brought us 5G Zombies and unleashed Angry Asian Murder Hornets, perhaps most important of all is the director, Dustin Ferguson, who also penned the screenplay. It could be argued that this man is the very definition of prolific, even if the vast majority of his movies are of the ultra low budget variety. In 2019 alone, Ferguson is credited with directing RoboWoman, Moon of the Blood Beast, Meathook Massacre: The Final Chapter, Aliens in LA, Home Videos 2, Penny Pinchers 2 - Scenes from the Underground and Axegrinder 2, as well as a documentary titled Direct to Video: Straight to Video Horror of the 90s. Plus, he helmed two episodes of Dawna of the Darkness. He also has a difficult to believe 13 credits under his belt in 2020. Since 2010, Ferguson has amassed nearly 90 directing credits. That is, without a doubt, impressive, in terms of the sheer volume of output.

In addition to the trailer, a poster for the movie has been released. It features the dino in the background, explosions erupting in the city with people running for their lives. It also boasts the tagline, "You can't escape this disease!" Ebola Rex is available September 1 on VOD and DVD from SCS Entertainment. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself from the SoCal Cinema YouTube channel.