The Ebola Rex vs. Murder Hornets trailer has arrived. Director Dustin Ferguson may just be the hardest working man in show business. In 2020 alone, he released two of the most-talked about "mockbusters" of the year with Ebola Rex and Angry Asian Murder Hornets. Now, he's back and has combined two of 2020's most formidable threats for Ebola Rex vs Murder Hornets, and it sure looks like another homerun.

Ebola Rex vs Murder Hornets is directed and written by Dustin Ferguson, aka Dark Infinity, with digital effects by Mark Lunn. The official synopsis for the movie reads: "The diseased Dinosaur returns to battle to the death with the Murder Hornets during a zombie outbreak that is hit by several "firenados" containing flaming spiders." The movie stars Mel Novak (Bruce Lee's Game of Death), Brinke Stevens (Slumber Party Massacre). and Jarad Allen (Angry Asian Murder Hornets).

The Ebola Rex vs. Murder Hornets trailer is more of a teaser, since it seems like there's still some work to be done. It's just under 30 seconds of footage, but it delivers in the way that only the team behind Ebola Rex and Angry Asian Murder Hornets can, even though we only get to see one of the aforementioned flaming spiders. It's beyond low budget and it wears that aspect like a badge of honor, inviting everybody to come in and take a breather from 2020 and the first few weeks of what 2021 has turned out to be. Although Ebola Rex vs. Murder Hornets hasn't come out yet, one has to wonder what Dustin Ferguson has up his sleeve for the next one.

Ebola Rex received praise from critics who actually took the time to watch the 72-minute masterpiece, with one reviewer claiming that it's "Jurassic Park done right." As for Ebola Rex vs. Murder Hornets, one can already be imagine that it will be the movie that Godzilla vs. Kong wished it was, though the masses will likely disagree. Hopefully we'll receive a full-length trailer ahead of the release in a few weeks.

Ebola Rex vs Murder Hornets will hold a free YouTube premiere on March 1st, 2021 at 7pm PST. From there, the movie will be available on DVD and VOD from SCS Entertainment on March 2nd. The YouTube premiere is a wise choice since most people are staying indoors these days. It also gives Dustin Ferguson fans something to look forward to, which is a live event where everybody gets to see Ebola Rex vs Murder Hornets for free and virtually share the experience with friends and family. It's hard to think of a better way to spend a Monday night then with a Ebola Rex and some Murder Hornets. You can check out the trailer above, thanks to the SoCal Cinema YouTube channel.