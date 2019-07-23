Pocket Universe Productions, one of the leading production companies of high-impact full-cast audio dramas, announces its collaboration with legendary comics publisher EC Comics in the form of the fiction podcast EC Comics Presents: The Vault of Horror, starring Kevin Grevioux, creator of the Underworld film franchise, as "The Vault Keeper".

The sister title to EC's legendary comic book series (and HBO television series) Tales from the Crypt, the first season of The Vault of Horror will feature adaptations of stories from issues 12 - 17 from the original series over twelve episodes, two adaptations per episode. Adapted by Pocket Universe Co-Founder Lance Roger Axt and former MAD Magazine writer Butch D'Ambrosio, and directed by Pocket Universe Co-Founder William Dufris, each piece brings to life the over-the-top fun and fright of the original comics, updated with modern sensibilities that reflect today's diversity.

In addition to Kevin Grevioux, an ensemble of over 60 actors is featured in the first season, including Phil Proctor (co-founder of the famed comedy team The Firesign Theatre), and the voice of MTV's Æon Flux, Denise Poirier. And, as always, Pocket Universe's signature soundscapes are employed through two of the finest sound design firms on the team - David Chen Sound & O'Shea Creative Media - offering listeners an immersive experience that draws them deeper into the action like never before.

"We're so excited to crack open the Vault with Pocket Universe Productions," remarked Corey Mifsud, grandson of EC Comics publisher William Gaines. "These audio adaptations breathe a whole new life into the classic EC horror tales. And frankly, it's about time the Vault Keeper got his own show!"

EC Comics Presents: The Vault of Horror will premiere on Halloween day with two episodes available for fans of classic horror to download through multiple podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, and Overcast. New episodes will air weekly after the premiere.

EC Comics is considered one of the most celebrated publishers in comics history specializing in titles covering horror, crime fiction, suspense, and satire from the 1940s through the mid-1950s. EC's horror titles (Tales from the Crypt, The Haunt of Fear, and of course The Vault of Horror) have been cited as an influence on writers ranging from Stephen King to RL Stine to Joe Hill. In addition to EC celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2020, two of the company's properties are in development for television and film: an adaptation of the comic anthology Weird Fantasy, and a biopic about William Gaines.