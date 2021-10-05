More rumors have now emerged surrounding Marvel and Disney+'s upcoming Hawkeye spin-off, Echo, which claim that the series will be akin to a fourth series of Daredevil. This alleged insight into the direction of the Disney+ series comes courtesy of known scooper Daniel Richtman, who states that, while Echo will still very much center on the title character saying, "this is still very much Echo's show," it will also fully intergrate Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear into the MCU.

According to Richtman's report, Echo will act as Daredevil season 4 "because we'll get to see all these characters from that show coming back and play big parts in it." He reiterates that "Echo is still the lead and it's her show," as well as confirming what has been suspected in the past about Marvel's strategy to bring some of the Netflix iterations back saying, "the characters will be somewhat soft rebooted into the MCU but will still have a history with one another. So they'll look somewhat different with different backgrounds but still played by the same actors."

The rumors of Daredevil's triumphant return has gotten rather ridiculous at this point, with the popular character slated to appear in several of Marvel's upcoming projects including Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk, Echo and Hawkeye. While the rumors have often seemed a little far-fetched, it's worth bearing in mind that the ongoing rumors of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus featuring in No Way Home turned out to be true...

Fans have been calling for Charlie Cox to return to the role of Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil ever since the cancellation of the series on Netflix, and folding the character into Echo would be a smart way to bring him back. Not only would it ensure that audiences absolutely tune in to a series about a lesser known character, but Daredevil and Echo do share a history in the comics, meaning that there would be a lot of material for the Disney+ show to pull from.

As with all rumors, this needs to be ingested alongside a heaping bowl of salt, and Charlie Cox himself has repeatedly denied his return. "My answer is, 'No comment.' I don't know what's going to happen, I genuinely don't know." The speculation has become so rampant, and so convinzing, in fact that Cox has even had to persuade his friends of the truth. "One of my friends in New York, who knows me really well texted me a clip from a leaked trailer that has me in it," the actor said of his supposed "appearance" in the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. "I had to write back to tell him that it wasn't real. You could clearly see it wasn't real. This is a guy that knows me and he fell for it. I'm like, 'Do you think I wouldn't have told you?'"

For now, we will just have to wait and see whether Charlie Cox is a master of deception. If he is, and even just some of these rumors turn out to be true, Daredevil could be entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way. This comes to us from known scooper Daniel Richtman.