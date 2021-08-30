Shortly after the news of his passing was announced, Ed Asner is trending on Twitter with many of his famous fans paying tribute along with many others across the world. Asner, whose impressive legacy includes winning five Emmys for playing Lou Grant on two separate TV shows, passed away on Sunday at the age of 91. The news has left many feeling the pain of losing someone who was just as wonderful behind the scenes as a person as he was an actor on screen.

"Ed Asner, who won seven Emmy awards including five for the unforgettable role of Lou Grant, has passed away," tweets Star Trek legend George Takei. "He was a giant on the screen, and a philanthropist, too. A man of true heart and talent. He will be missed."

Ed Asner, who won seven Emmy awards including five for the unforgettable role of Lou Grant, has passed away. He was a giant on the screen, and a philanthropist, too. A man of true heart and talent. He will be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 29, 2021

"Oh this hurts," posts Holly Robinson Peete. "Rest In Peace Ed. Not only an iconic award winning actor but a humanitarian and someone who I worked closely with to support #Autism families. Just crushing."

Oh this hurts. 💔💔💔💔💔🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 Rest In Peace Ed.

Not only an iconic award winning actor but a humanitarian and someone who I worked closely with to support #Autism families. Just crushing. #EdAsnerpic.twitter.com/9wUwYZxQkJ — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) August 29, 2021

Expressing his heartbreak, Josh Gad adds: "I am heartbroken to say goodbye to our friend #EdAsner who graced #CentralParkTV as the voice of Bitsy's brother Ambrose. He was a Legend, a beautiful soul and a truly brilliant actor. Love you sir! We will miss down here, but smiling that you are have fittingly gone Up."

I am heartbroken to say goodbye to our friend #EdAsner who graced #CentralParkTV as the voice of Bitsy’s brother Ambrose. He was a Legend, a beautiful soul and a truly brilliant actor. Love you sir! We will miss down here, but smiling that you are have fittingly gone Up. pic.twitter.com/EAjuW9a3J5 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2021

Halloween director John Carpenter tweeted, "Ed Asner was a talented actor and a very nice man. He always had a twinkle in his eye. Rest In Peace, Ed."

Ed Asner was a talented actor and a very nice man. He always had a twinkle in his eye. Rest In Peace, Ed. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) August 29, 2021

"Ed Asner was a fine man and a great actor," said Michael McKean. "He was tough in the ways that count and suffered no fools. I acted with him just once and knew how lucky I was to do so. A hero. Rest in peace, Ed."

Ed Asner was a fine man and a great actor. He was tough in the ways that count and suffered no fools. I acted with him just once and knew how lucky I was to do so. A hero. Rest in peace, Ed. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 29, 2021

Posting a photo of himself with Asner, pro wrestling star Tommy Dreamer said, "Spent a few days w/Ed Asner filming a movie. He went to school w/ Bob Orton Sr. We talked about The Wrestler movie. Told me some great Rhodes & Murdoch stories. The awesome people you meet along the way in your journey in life."

Spent a few days w/Ed Asner filming a movie

He went to school w/ Bob Orton Sr

We talked about The Wrestler movie

Told me some great Rhodes & Murdoch stories

The awesome people you meet along the way in your journey in life pic.twitter.com/IrkeAsAxHf — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 29, 2021

"Had the privilege of locking eyes with #EdAsner on Studio 60 and it meant a lot to me because I grew up loving him and he was one of those rare actors who just shot straight. He couldn't help it. Rest In Peace, sir. Well done," said actor Bradley Whitford.

Had the privilege of locking eyes with #EdAsner on Studio 60 and it meant a lot to me because I grew up loving him and he was one of those rare actors who just shot straight. He couldn’t help it. Rest In Peace, sir. Well done. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 29, 2021

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz said, "RIP to a legend. It was an honor for the entire Cobra Kai family whenever Mr. Asner visited our dojo. His sense of humor was contagious both on and off camera. Here he is keeping things light on our very first day of production. My deepest condolences to his loved ones."

RIP to a legend. It was an honor for the entire Cobra Kai family whenever Mr. Asner visited our dojo. His sense of humor was contagious both on and off camera. Here he is keeping things light on our very first day of production. My deepest condolences to his loved ones. #edasnerpic.twitter.com/ctXlMuqqTZ — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) August 29, 2021

And a touching tweet from the family posted to Ed's official Twitter page reads, "We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you."

We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 29, 2021

These posts are among the many, many tributes fans are posting online in honor of Asner. With fans of all ages across the globe, the iconic entertainer will always be remembered as one of the greatest actors to ever hit the screen. May he rest in peace as his memory lives on. You can see what others are saying about Asner in the wake of his passing no Twitter.

Sad News: actor and all around good guy Ed Asner has died at age 91. He loved cats and we loved him. 💔 pic.twitter.com/i6wpfbaPn3 — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) August 29, 2021

Ed Asner, a total mensch. RIP, dear man. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) August 29, 2021

Thanks, Ed Asner, for a lifetime of great work. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) August 29, 2021

Ed Asner has passed away at the age of 91



Rest in PEACE, Ed. And thanks… pic.twitter.com/kTUojhSPP6 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 29, 2021

ED ASNER FOREVER I LOVE YOU FOREVER YOU ARE THE LEGEND OF THE EARTH pic.twitter.com/HoY84Sofbq — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 29, 2021

We’ve lost one of the great humans. Ed Asner went from the over-the-top comedy of MTM, to taking the SAME character and making him the centerpiece of an underrated drama of “Lou Grant.”



I met him, where else, at a charity event. His life was charity #RIPhttps://t.co/ncjGocaedM — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 29, 2021

Oh Ed Asner Rest In Peace and power friend. what a truly good and honorable human you were .gratitude for all you did for the screen Actors Guild ,when it was a true Union bless you. @Frances_Fisher@EllenBarkin — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 29, 2021

Ed Asner… what a loss. A phenomenal career, from The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Lou Grant to voicing Carl in Up. To me though he’ll always be the iconic voice of J Jonah Jameson in the 1990s Spider-Man animated series. pic.twitter.com/MyCfH9gb1l — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) August 29, 2021

Heartbroken to have to say goodbye to legend and friend Ed Asner. He was always so kind to me and brought so much joy to this world. Sending love to @masner, friends and family. 💔 https://t.co/l4yDtLf7Hz — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) August 29, 2021