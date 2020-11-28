With Ed Harris turning 70, fans of the veteran actor are celebrating his greatest roles on social media. These days, Harris is well known for starring as the Man in Black on the hit HBO series Westworld, an Emmy-nominated role he will reprise in the show's upcoming fourth season. As he plays an older version of Jimmi Simpson's character, a Westworld fan account humorously acknowledged Harris' birthday by tweeting that the actor "has aged well," including side-by-side images of Harris and Simpson.

Happy 70th birthday to legend Ed Harris. He has aged well. #Westworldpic.twitter.com/3CxlNoePAg — Westworld Gifs (@WestworldGifs) November 28, 2020

Many other Westworld fans are also wishing Harris a happy 70th birthday with tribute posts of their own. Meanwhile, longtime fans of the actor are celebrating his career with images of him in some of his other memorable and iconic roles. That includes fans posting photos of the actor in the Western movie Appaloosa, a movie he also co-wrote and directed.

Happy B'day to Ed Harris, here in the underrated Appaloosa (2008). pic.twitter.com/EnTkSs27F3 — bombadil (@bombadil6) November 28, 2020

"Happy birthday to #EdHarris turning the big 70 today! Here he is in Apollo 13 from 1995. I love this movie!" another tweet reads, adding a photo of Harris in the movie as NASA Flight Director Gene Kranz.

Happy birthday to #EdHarris turning the big 70 today! Here he is in "Apollo 13" from 1995. I love this movie! pic.twitter.com/zhpFRrlXBl — Lori (@Dwightcrazy) November 28, 2020

Retweeting a birthday collage of Harris in 15 different roles, another fan says, "If you look up the word 'legendary' in the dictionary, you'll find a picture of a broodingly handsome man with soul piercing eyes. His name is #EdHarris."

If you look up the word 'legendary' in the dictionary, you'll find a picture of a broodingly handsome man with soul piercing eyes.



His name is #EdHarris. https://t.co/eD4VXtsZCj — Bill Denney (@HeathAveCtN) November 28, 2020

Recognizing Ed's work at the start of his career in two of George A. Romero's cult classic movies, The George A. Romero Foundation also tweeted, "Please join The GARF in wishing Ed Harris a very happy 70th birthday. Ed is a true Hollywood icon. Of course Ed came to prominence working with George back to back on #Knightriders and #Creepshow. Happy birthday Ed!!!"

Please join The GARF in wishing Ed Harris a very happy 70th birthday. Ed is a true Hollywood icon. Of course Ed came to prominence working with George back to back on #Knightriders and #Creepshow. Happy birthday Ed!!! pic.twitter.com/AFMPcaLrCj — The George A. Romero Foundation (@theGARFofficial) November 28, 2020

Posting a video of Harris in Pollock, another celebratory tweet reads, "Ed Harris #BOTD actor equally at home playing sympathetic and anti-sympathetic characters. Those traits are amalgamated in Pollock (2000), a biopic on Jackson Pollock that Harris also directs, that stresses his artistic achievements as wells as his spiral into alcoholism."

Ed Harris #BOTD actor equally at home playing sympathetic and anti-sympathetic characters. Those traits are amalgamated in Pollock (2000), a biopic on Jackson Pollock that Harris also directs, that stresses his artistic achievements as wells as his spiral into alcoholism. pic.twitter.com/dd7KhQev6N — Tico Romao (@TicoRomao) November 28, 2020

These are just a few of the many, many posts on Twitter honoring Harris for his 70th birthday. With so many excellent roles to acknowledge, other posts include photos of Harris in many other acclaimed performances. Michael Bay's The Rock is also getting a lot of mentions, though you'll find many others acknowledging his roles in titles like The Truman Show, The Right Stuff, The Abyss, State of Grace, A History of Violence, Empire Falls, and Mother!. Whichever role any Harris fan might pick as their favorite, we should all be able to agree that the veteran performer always does a fantastic job.

You can catch Harris back on the small screen when Westworld returns on HBO with its fourth season, although a premiere date hasn't yet been set. He will also have a role in the upcoming sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which is scheduled to be released on July 2, 2021. Harris will also appear alongside Dakota Johnson and Olivia Colman in director Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming drama The Lost Daughter. For now, you can join in on celebrating the actor's birthday on social media using the hashtag #EdHarris.

#HappyBirthday to Ed Harris (70)

his top 10 movies are:



10. Nixon

9. Apollo 13

8. Gravity

7. Field of Dreams

6. Gone Baby Gone

5. Snowpiercer

4. A History of Violence

3. The Right Stuff

2. Glengarry Glen Ross

1. The Truman Show#TheManinBlack#JohnGlennpic.twitter.com/XfV79wwwjs — Stephen Gibbons (@Gibboanxious) November 28, 2020

Ed Harris is 70 today. A very talented Academy Award nominated actor most recently seen in #Westworld, Ed started his acting career in the late 70s but his breakout role was in the 1983 movie The Right Stuff.#edharris#actor#oscarnominee#1980s#tv#robertwagner#harttohartpic.twitter.com/AYAtq68a8r — The 80s Quadrant (@The80sQuadrant) November 28, 2020

Happy Birthday to Ed Harris, who is rumored to have been "The Voice" in Field of Dreams. pic.twitter.com/oIzTzu6dV7 — ⚾ J. Daniel ⚾ (@JDaniel2033) November 28, 2020

Happy birthday #EdHarris!

"Pollock" dir. Ed Harris

Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Connelly pic.twitter.com/ARSTTgIsFn — Elisa Morse (@scapigliata) November 28, 2020

Ed Harris has appeared in three PGH area productions. Stephen King’s THE STAND (miniseries), George A. Romero’s KNIGHTRIDERS (1981), and then King’s and Romero’s CREEPSHOW (1982)! They couldn’t get enough of him and neither can we, join us in wishing the star a Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/8i099KFMER — Pittsburgh Film Office (@PghFilmOffice) November 28, 2020

Love Ed Harris!! Happy Birthday Charlie Dick! — Green New Deal FDR to Biden/Harris! 💙 (@MarybethMLang) November 28, 2020

Happy birthday to ed harris . Great actor in some great films 👍👍👍😀 pic.twitter.com/QmU9fCeYTf — GRAEME 😀😛🥊🥊 (@graeme_yard) November 28, 2020

🥳Happy Birthday #EdHarris!

What are your favorite roles he has done?

We want to know! pic.twitter.com/fVsqAS6FG3 — Film Inquiry (@FilmInquiry) November 28, 2020