With Ed Harris turning 70, fans of the veteran actor are celebrating his greatest roles on social media. These days, Harris is well known for starring as the Man in Black on the hit HBO series Westworld, an Emmy-nominated role he will reprise in the show's upcoming fourth season. As he plays an older version of Jimmi Simpson's character, a Westworld fan account humorously acknowledged Harris' birthday by tweeting that the actor "has aged well," including side-by-side images of Harris and Simpson.
Many other Westworld fans are also wishing Harris a happy 70th birthday with tribute posts of their own. Meanwhile, longtime fans of the actor are celebrating his career with images of him in some of his other memorable and iconic roles. That includes fans posting photos of the actor in the Western movie Appaloosa, a movie he also co-wrote and directed.
"Happy birthday to #EdHarris turning the big 70 today! Here he is in Apollo 13 from 1995. I love this movie!" another tweet reads, adding a photo of Harris in the movie as NASA Flight Director Gene Kranz.
Retweeting a birthday collage of Harris in 15 different roles, another fan says, "If you look up the word 'legendary' in the dictionary, you'll find a picture of a broodingly handsome man with soul piercing eyes. His name is #EdHarris."
Recognizing Ed's work at the start of his career in two of George A. Romero's cult classic movies, The George A. Romero Foundation also tweeted, "Please join The GARF in wishing Ed Harris a very happy 70th birthday. Ed is a true Hollywood icon. Of course Ed came to prominence working with George back to back on #Knightriders and #Creepshow. Happy birthday Ed!!!"
Posting a video of Harris in Pollock, another celebratory tweet reads, "Ed Harris #BOTD actor equally at home playing sympathetic and anti-sympathetic characters. Those traits are amalgamated in Pollock (2000), a biopic on Jackson Pollock that Harris also directs, that stresses his artistic achievements as wells as his spiral into alcoholism."
These are just a few of the many, many posts on Twitter honoring Harris for his 70th birthday. With so many excellent roles to acknowledge, other posts include photos of Harris in many other acclaimed performances. Michael Bay's The Rock is also getting a lot of mentions, though you'll find many others acknowledging his roles in titles like The Truman Show, The Right Stuff, The Abyss, State of Grace, A History of Violence, Empire Falls, and Mother!. Whichever role any Harris fan might pick as their favorite, we should all be able to agree that the veteran performer always does a fantastic job.
You can catch Harris back on the small screen when Westworld returns on HBO with its fourth season, although a premiere date hasn't yet been set. He will also have a role in the upcoming sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which is scheduled to be released on July 2, 2021. Harris will also appear alongside Dakota Johnson and Olivia Colman in director Maggie Gyllenhaal's upcoming drama The Lost Daughter. For now, you can join in on celebrating the actor's birthday on social media using the hashtag #EdHarris.