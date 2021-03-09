For comedy fans of the '80s and '90s, there was no bigger name than Eddie Murphy. The talented comedian conquered the stand-up circuit with his legendary "Raw" and "Delirious" tours, and also conquered television with his stint on Saturday Night Live, before going on to star in a string of hit films. But Murphy's star dimmed around the 2000s, so much so that the actor recently admitted in an interview with Marc Maron that he quit acting because of all the awful reviews he was getting.

"I was making shitty movies. I was like, 'This shit ain't fun. They're giving me Razzies...Motherfuckers gave me the 'worst actor ever' Razzie. [So I thought], 'Maybe it's time to take a break. I was only gonna take a break for a year, then all of a sudden six years go by, and I'm sitting on the couch, and I could sit on the couch and not get off it, but I don't want to the last bunch of shit they see me do [to be] bullsh*t. The plan was to go do 'Dolemite,' 'Saturday Night Live,' 'Coming 2 America,' and then do stand-up and see how I felt afterwards. At least then they'll know I'm [still] funny."

The Golden Raspberry Awards, dubbed the "Razzies", celebrate the worst of cinema every year. Murphy is a nine-time Razzie Award nominee and three-time winner due to films such as Norbit, The Adventures of Pluto Nash, and Meet Dave. To add insult to injury, at the 2010 Razzie Award ceremony, Murphy was given a special prize for Worst Actor of the Decade.

It seems that constantly getting feted by the Razzies took its toll on Murphy's mind, and he decided to stop churning out terrible movies for the sake of the money. Instead, after taking a long break from films, the actor made a comeback with smaller, less-profitable but much more critically-acclaimed fare like Mr. Church and Dolemite is My Name.

Fans were happy to see Murphy back in front of the camera. But it was his return to Saturday Night Live as a host that truly cemented Murphy's comeback as a comic legend. After that, the actor made the rare decision to do a sequel to one of his hit films with Coming 2 America, which upon its release became one of the most-streamed movies of the past year. All it would take now is a successful stand-up tour, which Murphy has been planning for some time now, for the actor to once again be seen as the tour-de-force in the world of comedy that he had once been.

Directed by Craig Brewer, Coming 2 America stars Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha and Bella Murphy. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This news arrives from The WTF podcast with Marc Maron.