Fans of Eddie Murphy's early work from the 1980's should appreciate this story. This weekend, Eddie Murphy was present at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote the premiere of his newest movie Dolemite Is My Name, where he had the opportunity to reunite with two of his '80s co-stars - J. L. Reate and Jamie Lee Curtis. At the THR at TIFF lounge, Murphy and The Golden Child co-star J. L. Reate reunited for a photograph posted to Twitter, and the result is glorious. After over 30 years since the movie's release in theaters, it's awesome to see the two together again, and you can take a look at the reunion below.

Time for a double take. Over 30 years later, #DolemiteIsMyName star #EddieMurphy reunites with ‘The Golden Child’ at the #THRatTIFF lounge pic.twitter.com/qN5bT4ci6V — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 8, 2019

Released in 1986, The Golden Child was one of Murphy's very first starring movie roles. In the Michael Ritchie directed movie, Eddie Murphy stars as a social worker who's informed he is the "Chosen One," tasked with rescuing the "Golden Child" - a young boy and the apparent savior of humanity. While its release drew mixed opinions from critics, it was a box office success, grossing nearly $80 million against a $25 million budget. Also in the movie, Reate co-starred as the titular Golden Child in her one and only theatrical performance, as she has since gotten out of acting. This left little room for Murphy and Reate to reunite for any other projects in Hollywood, but there's still clearly no love lost between the two after over three decades.

Also present at TIFF was Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis, who was there for the premiere of the movie Knives Out. Curtis and Murphy both starred in the classic 1983 comedy movie Trading Places, which was directed by John Landis and also starred Dan Aykroyd. The Los Angeles Times had the opportunity to take some photographs of the reunion of the two Trading Places stars at TIFF, and some of the shoot was also captured on video and released on Twitter. You can take a look at the clip below.

More recently, Murphy can be seen on Netflix in the new movie Dolemite Is My Name!, which had its world premiere at TIFF on Friday. Directed by Craig Brewer and written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, the biopic tells the story of filmmaker, actor, and comedian Rudy Ray Moore. Fans of Moore will remember him best as Dolemite, a character Moore created for a series of blaxploitation movies which was also used in his stand-up comedy routine. Dolemite Is My Name will have a limited theatrical release starting on Oct. 4 followed by its release on Netflix for streaming on Oct. 25.

It's interesting Murphy is experiencing so many reunions at this time, as the actor is deep into filming for the sequel to Coming to America. As the follow-up to another one of Murphy's roles from his earlier career years, Coming 2 America brings back Murphy as the Prince of Zamunda, now set to become King. This time, he heads to the United States in searchof his long-lost son to crown him the new prince. Many of Murphy's co-stars from the original movie are also set to reprise their roles, including James Earl Jones, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, Louie Anderson, and John Amos. The sequel is set to hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2020. News of Murphy's reunion with Reate comes to us from THR on Twitter, and the photos of Murphy and Curtis can be seen at The Los Angeles Times.