Eddie Murphy is ﻿reuniting with Coming 2 America writer Kenya Barris for a forthcoming untitled comedy film for Netflix. Jonah Hill will be joining Eddie Murphy to bring the laughs on screen, as he co-writes the screenplay with Barris behind-the-scenes. While no plot details have been confirmed, the comedy will be an "incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships. Murphy and Hill will find themselves on opposite sides of some of those divides."

You cannot argue the comedic chops of either Eddie Murphy or Jonah Hill, and it's sure to be a mash-up that will bring the giggles. And it looks like both actors are looking to shake things up a little, as both have spent their last few projects in dramatic roles. Eddie Murphy's 2016 film Mr. Church tells the story of a unique friendship that develops when a little girl and her dying mother retain the services of a talented cook - Henry Joseph Church. What begins as a six month arrangement instead spans into fifteen years and creates a family bond that lasts forever. And his biopic Dolemite Is My Name can be described as a dramedy, as Eddie Murphy portrays real-life legend Rudy Ray Moore, a comedy and rap pioneer who proved naysayers wrong when his hilarious, obscene, kung-fu fighting alter ego, Dolemite, became a 1970s Blaxploitation phenomenon.

Jonah Hill, much the same, has starred alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the biopic Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot relaying the rocky path to sobriety after a life-changing accident for John Callahan. He discovers the healing power of art, willing his injured hands into drawing hilarious, often controversial cartoons, which bring him a new lease on life. Don't Look Up, Hill's upcoming movie due out December 24 is under the heading of dark comedy, but the film's message deals with two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth. Cheery! Don't get me wrong, I'll be tuning in. It looks awesome. Just this week Hill was explaining how he learned to be happy from his 92 year old neighbor. Maybe this is part of the path.

While this is Kenya Barris' first turn in the director's chair, he has been making us laugh on the big screen and small screen for decades. His credits include writing and creating the Anthony Anderson hit Black-ish, the Samuel L. Jackson action comedy Shaft, Ice Cube's Barbershop: The Next Cut and of course Coming 2 America, reuniting Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in the comedy sequel to the comedian's 1980s classic Coming to America, to the delight of the kids of the 80s. Weird factoid, he created America's Next Top Model. He knows what we like!

No release date obviously, but Netflix seems to put a movie out every other day. I believe we're in for a treat! He's All That was just released today. Told ya! This news arrives from The Hollywood Reporter.