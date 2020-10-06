Moments after the shocking news broke that legendary musician Eddie Van Halen had passed away, social media began filling up with countless tribute posts. Among those feeling the pain of losing Van Halen are many of his colleagues, including those in the music business who've either worked with the legend or were inspired by his work. These tributes will certainly keep pouring in as the news spreads, and there are several to have come up already as other music stars honor the iconic rockstar.

Sammy Hagar, who famously spent years with the band as the vocalist who replaced David Lee Roth, posted a photo of himself alongside Eddie Van Halen on Twitter. "Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family," Hagar says in the caption.

"Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family," tweeted Black Sabbath founding member Geezer Butler.

Posting a photo with Van Halen, fellow Black Sabbath musician Tonny Iommi also writes, "I'm just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again."

"RIP Eddie Van Halen. His technique, his sound, and his songs changed the shape of music. He was an inspiration to every guitar player taking things to a new level. The music world will never be the same but he leaves a legacy that will live forever," writes Madonna guitar player Monte Pittman.

Periphery guitarist Jake Bowen agrees, writing, "We all owe the biggest debt of gratitude to EVH, thank you for sharing your gift with us."

"May you Rest In Peace @eddievanhalen! You changed my life with your music, your band and your life's journey. Condolences to your family..." adds David Ellefson, electric bassist for Megadeth.

"RIP to Eddie Van Halen. He was an absolute legend that influenced so many musicians and used his gift to create hit after hit. You will be missed, but your memory and art will live on!" tweeted Black Veil Brides drummer Christian Coma.

"Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. We will miss you," Billy Idol tweeted.

Mötley Crüe co-founder Nikki Sixx said, "Crushed. So fucking crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar."

"Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family," KISS guitarist and singer Paul Stanley noted in his tribute post.

"My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie!" Stanley's fellow KISS member Gene Simmons also writes

"RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now!" the official Twitter account for Pantera posted, including an amazing photo of the trio.

Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers also posted an emotional tribute post. "Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother," he wrote.

These tweets don't even scratch the surface of the amount of tribute posts coming in on social media from around the world. Countless messages from heartbroken fans are also pouring in quickly, and it's never been more clear just how respected and loved Van Halen had become in the wake of his death. Losing him is one of the worst blows 2020 has given to us yet. Our thoughts go out to the family at this difficult time. You can check out some of the many, many tweets paying homage to Van Halen in the wake of his death below.

HE LOVED THE WRESTLING. EDDIE VAN HALEN IT BREAK MY HEART YOU HAVE SO MUCH TALENT AND YOU HELP TO MAKE THE ROCK AND ROLL I MISS YOU FOREVER #RIPEDDYVANHALENpic.twitter.com/1jJHGtGtHc — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 6, 2020

Rock and roll lost a great man today. Eddie Van Halen, your guitar was legendary, and your music will live on forever. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 6, 2020

Super sad to hear about the passing of Eddie Van Halen. He was a big influence on Chris & me as we were writing Bill & Ted. In fact, when director Stephen Herek was reading the script he got 3 pages in, stopped, put on 1984 & resumed. We wanted the movie to be a cinematic “Jump.” pic.twitter.com/B2oTnDMWdH — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) October 6, 2020

Eddie Van Halen has died at age 65. We look back at the quintessential modern guitar god's 20 greatest solos https://t.co/6iaye0E46npic.twitter.com/fyLI9WHrjg — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van Halen. Whose 8,000 musical accomplishments include the sizzling guitar solo on “Beat It.” #vanhalenpic.twitter.com/F6ZHNpNV5Z — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) October 6, 2020

In addition to Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen did the guitar solo for Michael Jackson's "Beat It" and was immortalized as a claymation hamburger in John Cusack's "Better Off Dead."



Hard to get more Classic '80s Icon than that. pic.twitter.com/4TwlyuBs9F — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 6, 2020

“So this whole thing was just a trick to get us back together?”

“Well, I’m also trying to patch things up between Van Halen and Sammy Hagar.” pic.twitter.com/OlC2Sj97bo — SimpsonsQOTD (@SimpsonsQOTD) October 6, 2020

Tributes are flooding in from across the world of music as the news sinks in that the greatest guitar player of his generation, Eddie Van Halen, has died https://t.co/YgFNMLvHV0 — Guitar World (@GuitarWorld) October 6, 2020

Eddie Van Halen appreciation tweet. pic.twitter.com/aGuqNfl42x — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) October 6, 2020

When Eddie Van Halen was asked to do the solo on “Beat It” from Thriller he didn’t want to be credited or paid because it would make everything too complicated. He just asked for a case of beer and for MJ to give him dance lessons. pic.twitter.com/FXcOWSPABz — Peter Rojas (@peterrojas) October 6, 2020

Eddie Van Halen and Neil Peart were just too good for 2020.

We all are

My heart is broken — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) October 6, 2020

I am devastated at the news of the passing of my friend Eddie Van Halen. pic.twitter.com/hUyIdKXsdG — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) October 6, 2020

Just heard the news of Eddie Van Halen’s passing ..... this hit me hard. pic.twitter.com/RMuyq7arjK — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 6, 2020

The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIPpic.twitter.com/pGhPUXRzyb — Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 6, 2020

Another legendary musical innovator gone too soon. #RIPEddieVanHalenhttps://t.co/CpdpK0eAzb — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) October 6, 2020

Rest In Peace to a Eddie Van Halen, Rock God. Favorite riff: Eruption. What’s yours? pic.twitter.com/uP1k196Vw8 — Papa Roach (@paparoach) October 6, 2020

Next time you hear "Beat It" by Michael Jackson, the Thriller album, that's Eddie Van Halen's note for note perfection amazing guitar solo in the middle of the song! Eddie played it FOR FREE! He was never compensated, he did it as a favor to producer Quincy Jones. pic.twitter.com/47wxhRpLrc — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 6, 2020

Van Halen and @MotleyCrue still hold up. The world needs more rebellion.



Rest In Peace Eddie Van Halen — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 6, 2020

Eddie Van Halen truly was a gift for all of us He gave so much music to us i can’t believe he’s gone.He will never be forgotten because he will live thru all he shared with us in music and in life RIP #SSWAhttps://t.co/xD5ZzLuT2b — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) October 6, 2020

He was immortal even while he was alive. The name Eddie Van Halen has always been synonymous with insane ability. No matter what kind of style you play, no one can deny his colossal influence. To have a sound not only uniquely signature to the artist, but of an entire era. 🤘🎸⚡️ pic.twitter.com/DKdfkBdrsv — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) October 6, 2020