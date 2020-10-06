Moments after the shocking news broke that legendary musician Eddie Van Halen had passed away, social media began filling up with countless tribute posts. Among those feeling the pain of losing Van Halen are many of his colleagues, including those in the music business who've either worked with the legend or were inspired by his work. These tributes will certainly keep pouring in as the news spreads, and there are several to have come up already as other music stars honor the iconic rockstar.
Sammy Hagar, who famously spent years with the band as the vocalist who replaced David Lee Roth, posted a photo of himself alongside Eddie Van Halen on Twitter. "Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family," Hagar says in the caption.
"Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family," tweeted Black Sabbath founding member Geezer Butler.
Posting a photo with Van Halen, fellow Black Sabbath musician Tonny Iommi also writes, "I'm just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again."
"RIP Eddie Van Halen. His technique, his sound, and his songs changed the shape of music. He was an inspiration to every guitar player taking things to a new level. The music world will never be the same but he leaves a legacy that will live forever," writes Madonna guitar player Monte Pittman.
Periphery guitarist Jake Bowen agrees, writing, "We all owe the biggest debt of gratitude to EVH, thank you for sharing your gift with us."
"May you Rest In Peace @eddievanhalen! You changed my life with your music, your band and your life's journey. Condolences to your family..." adds David Ellefson, electric bassist for Megadeth.
"RIP to Eddie Van Halen. He was an absolute legend that influenced so many musicians and used his gift to create hit after hit. You will be missed, but your memory and art will live on!" tweeted Black Veil Brides drummer Christian Coma.
"Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. We will miss you," Billy Idol tweeted.
Mötley Crüe co-founder Nikki Sixx said, "Crushed. So fucking crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar."
"Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family," KISS guitarist and singer Paul Stanley noted in his tribute post.
"My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie!" Stanley's fellow KISS member Gene Simmons also writes
"RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now!" the official Twitter account for Pantera posted, including an amazing photo of the trio.
Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers also posted an emotional tribute post. "Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother," he wrote.
These tweets don't even scratch the surface of the amount of tribute posts coming in on social media from around the world. Countless messages from heartbroken fans are also pouring in quickly, and it's never been more clear just how respected and loved Van Halen had become in the wake of his death. Losing him is one of the worst blows 2020 has given to us yet. Our thoughts go out to the family at this difficult time. You can check out some of the many, many tweets paying homage to Van Halen in the wake of his death below.