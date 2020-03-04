Baby Driver director Edgar Wright proves he is a champion of the theatrical experience, giving some advice as to how cinemas can win the battle with Netflix and other streaming services. From movies like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and Baby Driver, the director's back catalog is pretty concrete proof that Wright is a true cinephile, with a fondness for the silver screen. Wright has been discussing the cinema experience, and really values seeing movies with an audience.

"I am always amazed in this industry, in London and especially in Hollywood as well, by how many people who work in the industry, producers and directors, who don't actually go to see films with an audience. Maybe it's because they've got private screening rooms or some fancy set up at home. I have a fancy set up at home but I still come out to the cinema because I want to see it [a film] with a crowd. That's really important to me. I still want to have the same thrill I had watching Star Wars when I was three years old."

Of course, you have to get the audience in the theater in the first place, and with streaming services like Netflix becoming so overwhelmingly popular, that provides a whole host of challenges.

"Anything you can do to make this magical is really important. You'd don't want to be losing the battle to Netflix because people go to the cinema and feel like they're not getting anything out of the experience. There needs to be a reason you want to come to this room and not watch it on an iPhone on the train."

Now, do not misunderstand, Wright is not averse to streaming services or even watching a movie on your phone per se, but the director does believe that it is important as a filmmaker to understand the enchanting majesty of the big screen.

"I like watching some Netflix things, but at a certain point I need to get out, off my sofa. I like going to the movies. TV and streaming are making so much noise, [but] I've always tried to make movies that you feel like you need to see on the big screen."

One of Wright's biggest issues with going to the cinema though is the number of commercials that play beforehand, which is surely something most movie fans would agree with.

"The commercials are too long. It is not in all chains, some are worse than others. The commercials are longer for the bigger films. I don't mind watching trailers. Trailers are a great thing to watch with an audience and also a great barometer of whether something is going to be a hit or not...but commercials, I could have 50% less."

The director references the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die in particular, criticizing the way that the preceding commercials will spoil certain scenes of the movie just before you see it.

"You know when you see No Time To Die, the new Bond movie, you're going to sit through one watch commercial, one beer commercial and one car commercial - and they're all going to show you clips of the movie you are about to see."

Edgar Wright will be returning to the big screen later this year with horror Last Night in Soho, as well as working on the recently announced sequel Baby Driver 2. This comes to us from Deadline.