At long last, Edge of Tomorrow 2 is happening at Warner Bros. This project has been kicked around for some time behind the scenes, with original director Doug Liman, alongside stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, all eager to get a sequel going in the years since the first was released. That's proved to be difficult, but now the studio is finally getting serious about bringing this sequel to life as they've brought on a brand new writer to tackle another round of action-heavy sci-fi shenanigans.

According to a new report, Matthew Robinson is writing a new script for the studio after pitching a take they really liked. Previously, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse were brought in to tackle a possible version of Edge of Tomorrow 2 that eventually stalled out. Emily Blunt actually stated last year while promoting A Quiet Place that the sequel was going to get a new script. Warner Bros. is said to have high hopes now that Robinson is on board. He will develop the script alongside Doug Liman, who intends to return as director.

Matthew Robinson is known for his work on the Ricky Gervais comedy The Invention of Lying. He's also credited with 2016's kid-friendly Monster Trucks, which wound up being something of a major flop. That project had multiple screenwriters and other reported issues, so it would be tough to pin its shortcomings on Robinson. As it stands, there are no details available on what his take for Edge of Tomorrow 2 would be. The first entry saw Tom Cruise living out a Groundhog Day scenario during a war with a highly advanced alien race in Europe.

Related: Edge of Tomorrow 2 Ends the Series, a Third Lead Will Be Introduced

The first Edge of Tomorrow was something of a tragedy in many ways. The movie was brilliantly executed, clever and very well-liked, currently boasting a 90 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is based on the Japanese graphic novel All You Need is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. Unfortunately, it was marketed rather poorly and there was a large push to change the title to Live. Die. Repeat. which was heavily highlighted on the home video release. Released in June 2014, it grossed $370 million worldwide, which wasn't a complete disaster, but given its steep $178 million production budget, certainly didn't make it the hit it could have and should have been. Doug Liman previously said the sequel would be titled Live. Die. Repeat and Repeat. Whether or not that sticks remains to be seen.

One important note; Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt have not signed deals to return yet and they aren't expected to until they see a completed script that they like. Though, with Doug Liman working on it as well, that shouldn't be an issue. As for when we could see this come to fruition? Blunt is about to begin work on A Quiet Place 2. Meanwhile, Cruise will be busy with Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, which will shoot back to back and debut in summer 2021 and 2022 respectively. Since they're shooting at the same time, it's conceivable that Crusie could squeeze this in and get it ready for 2022 as well. If not, we may have to wait until 2023. This news was first reported by Deadline.