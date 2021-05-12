Edge of Tomorrow star Emily Blunt has thrown some doubt over whether the highly anticipated sequel will ever get off the ground. While recent news seemed to suggest that the sci-fi follow-up was finally moving in the right direction, Blunt has now somewhat dampened the idea, believing that Edge of Tomorrow 2 could prove to be far too expensive for a studio to commit to.

"Honestly, I think the movie is too expensive. I just don't know how we're going to do it."

So, while Emily Blunt, Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman all want to come back for more time-hopping adventures, it has become increasingly difficult to produce a movie that expensive amid the ongoing global situation. As if these dreaded circumstances had not done enough damage already, they may now stop audiences from ever seeing the Edge of Tomorrow sequel come to fruition. Okay, now it's personal.

Released in 2014, and based on the 2004 Japanese light novel All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, the first Edge of Tomorrow unfolds in a near future in which an alien race has hit the Earth in an unrelenting assault, unbeatable by any military unit in the world. Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) is an officer who has never seen a day of combat when he is unceremoniously dropped into what amounts to a suicide mission. Killed within minutes, Cage now finds himself inexplicably thrown into a time loop-forcing him to live out the same brutal combat over and over, fighting and dying again, and again, and again. Emily Blunt stars as the heroic Sergeant Rita Vrataski, the "Angel of Verdun", who takes Cage under her wing in order to make the most of his newfound abilities and bring an end to the war.

Grossing over $370.5 million worldwide in its theatrical run, and met with much critical acclaim, a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow has been in development since 2015, with Liman stating that the movie will "revolutionize how people make sequels". Sadly, things have gotten stuck due to issues around scheduling with Liman saying, "Between my schedule, Tom [Cruise]'s schedule, and Emily [Blunt]'s schedule, it's tough. Certainly, it's a world that I love, and like with Impulse, there's a lot more story to be told."

While details of Edge of Tomorrow 2 remain completely unknown (other than that it will be more character-driven) Blunt has teased the quality of the script and the idea at its center...while also blaming scheduling for the delay. "Yes, [the script] is really promising and really, really cool," Blunt said last year. "I just don't know when everything's going to sort of align, you know what I mean? Between all of our schedules, it would just have to be the right time. But there is something in the works, for sure, that's a great idea. A great idea."

While we may never see a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow materialize, Emily Blunt can next be seen in a sequel to another successful franchise, A Quiet Place, with A Quiet Place Part II now scheduled for release in the United States on May 28, 2021. This comes to us from Howard Stern.