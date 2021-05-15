The good news for those who have been waiting to see Edge of Tomorrow 2 is that Emily Blunt says the script is amazing. The bad news is that she still doubts the movie is going to happen at this point. We've been waiting nearly seven years and, for various reasons, the time to see Blunt reunite with Tom Cruise may have passed.

Edge of Tomorrow was originally released in 2014. It made just enough money for sequel discussions to take place. Director Doug Liman, along with Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, have helped to keep the project alive. During a recent interview, Blunt explained that the version of the script she read was quite impressive, though she remains uncertain of the movie's fate. Here's what she had to say about it.

"That was an amazing script, but I just don't know what the future holds for it. I did read a script that was in really great shape, but it's just a matter of if that can even happen now. I don't have the straight answer on that one."

Emily Blunt has made similar comments as of late. During another recent interview with Howard Stern, the actress explained that the sequel might simply be too expensive to make. She also praised the script last year, calling it cool and promising. But this is the movie business, after all, and the business side of things may well prevent it from coming to fruition.

With no help from a famously jumbled marketing campaign, Edge of Tomorrow earned just over $100 million domestically at the box office, while taking in a grand total of $370 million worldwide thanks to a stronger showing overseas. That's certainly not bad by any stretch of the imagination, though the reported $178 million production budget complicates matters, in terms of profit.

That is, in part, why the sequel has taken a long time to get off the ground. Warner Bros. didn't make enough money to consider Edge of Tomorrow 2 a top priority. But it also wasn't an out-and-out flop. The other key point is that the first movie was very well-liked and found a larger audience on home video. Unfortunately, both Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise have been incredibly busy, which hasn't helped matters. Plus, in a post-pandemic world, many production budgets have ballooned with additional health and safety measures that have been put in place.

All of this to say, it's easy to see why this movie might not be a sure thing. But stranger things have happened. Not to mention that, in the era of the streaming wars, literally anything can happen. Let's say HBO Max decided to turn Edge of Tomorrow 2 into a streaming play, either as a movie or maybe even a miniseries? That seems believable. At this point, that's purely hypothetical. There is hope. Emily Blunt just isn't holding her breath waiting for this to finally happen. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further updates on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.