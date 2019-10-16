We've got a bit of a good news, bad news update on Edge of Tomorrow 2. The good news? Director Doug Liman still wants to make the movie and it even has a script! The bad news? If it happens, it's going to be quite some time, as Tom Cruise has two Mission: Impossible movies to finish before he'll have time to get around to this already long-awaited sequel. Cruise, for the moment is, understandably, going with the hot hand.

Doug Liman is currently promoting the new season of his series Impulse. During a recent interview, he was asked about the status of Edge of Tomorrow 2. For starters, he was asked if the plan was to get this one up and running after Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie finish up work on Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8, which will be shot back-to-back. Here's what Liman had to say about it.

"I'm hoping. If we're going to do it, that would be the time."

Christopher McQuarrie wrote the screenplay for the first Edge of Tomorrow and has since become Tom Cruise's closest and most trusted collaborator. The past two Mission: Impossible movies, written and directed by McQuarrie, have been huge hits critically, as well as at the box office, which paved the way for the back-to-back sequels currently in the works. It's not clear at present if McQuarrie had anything to do with the script. When last we heard, Matthew Robinson (Monster Trucks) had been tapped by the studio to pen a new draft. In any event, Doug Liman also confirmed that the script for this sequel is ready to go as well.

Related: Edge of Tomorrow 2 Will Explain First Movie's Ending

"Yeah, the script is ready."

Edge of Tomorrow 2 has been kicking around for several years now. The original was well-received and fans have caught onto it in the years since its release in 2014. Unfortunately, a botched marketing campaign (which led many people to know the movie as Live. Die. Repeat.) undercut the excellent sci-fi flick, led by Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. Yet, the reception and the not-disastrous take at the box office led Warner Bros. to develop a sequel. Unfortunately, nothing has materialized yet.

Edge of Tomorrow was very well-reviewed, currently boasting a 90 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The sci-fi flick grossed a decent $370 million globally, but its reported $178 million production budget got in the way of it being a big money earner for the studio. Still, a sequel to a well-liked blockbuster with two very big stars in it certainly would seem to be an appealing prospect for Warner Bros. It's just a matter of getting everything to line up at the right time. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via ComicBookMovie.com.